Is there a time jump in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Details explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the latest installation in the coming-of-age series that follows the emotional journey of a young girl navigating love, family, and growing up. The series, adapted from the bestselling trilogy by Jenny Han, follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin through the emotional highs and lows of her teenage years at Cousins Beach.

Ad

From sunlit summers to intense family loss and love triangles, the show has always been more than just a romantic story.

With the long-awaited season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty having arrived, fans are now greeted with a surprising twist. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's narrative, there is a major four-year time-jump that reconfigures everything viewers thought to be familiar about Belly and the boys.

Exploring the time jump in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The most striking change in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is its four-year time jump. By the time the new season commences, Belly is no longer the high school girl viewers last saw her as.

Ad

Trending

She is now a college junior in her early 20s, struggling with more emotional baggage and complicated decisions. The leap of narrative is not a simple change of mood, but rather a drastic reset that throws the characters into a brand new stage of their lives.

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Various outlets and cast members confirmed the time leap. As reported by Teen Vogue, Rain Spencer (Taylor) and Sean Kaufman (Steven) confirmed that four years have passed. Conrad is now attending medical school, Belly is in college, and even Steven has joined the adult world of work.

Ad

This narrative allows the show to explore complex grown-up emotional matters. It bypasses the early college time and drops in the middle of life-changing choices, romantic, personal, and professional.

More about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

The four-year time gap in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 visually and narratively pushes the shape of the show further into a more adult and emotionally centric story, leaving its high school drama behind.

Ad

The main love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah is still central to the series, only now their interactions show several years of maturation, heartache, and retrospection.

The narrative gaps are filled with flashbacks and references to the lives of the characters that provide some insight into the events that were bypassed, such as conflicts and fallouts.

New challenges to the characters are also explored, such as study opportunities, shift in ambitions, and setbacks, such as a car accident in the case of Steven.

Ad

New episodes are set to be released on Prime Video every week until September 2025, as viewers can expect the season to explore the romantic choice of Belly, the emotional arc of each character, and more.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was released on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, with an early two-episode debut. New episodes are released every Wednesday, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET, until the season finale on September 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More