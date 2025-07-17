The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 features Belly and Jeremiah’s student life at Finch College, and here’s the real university behind it⁩

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 returned on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, with more heartbreak, growth, and unexpected twists. This season, the coming-of-age series moved from Cousins Beach to the campus of Finch College. This fictional college is, in reality, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ad

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has scenes at UNC Chapel Hill, which is known for its beautiful settings, long history of academic excellence, and Southern charm. In this season of Jenny Han's TV adaptation, Isabel "Belly" Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher will navigate the challenges of being young adults, college life, and a complicated love story.

All about UNC Chapel Hill and Belly and Jeremiah's struggles in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Ad

Trending

While Finch College plays a significant role in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, there is no institution by that name currently operating in the United States. The scenes at Finch College were filmed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. UNC Chapel Hill's beautiful campus and historic buildings made it the perfect stand-in for the fictional Finch College.

Belly and Jeremiah's college drama

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Belly is a junior at Finch College, excelling academically but struggling emotionally. She is doing well in school but finding it hard to manage her feelings.

Ad

Specifically, she’s trying her best to stay composed while dealing with the possibility of spending a semester in Paris, her fluctuating relationship with Jeremiah, and the lingering ghost of her love for Conrad.

Jeremiah is preparing to graduate as a senior, but then he discovers he needs more credits. This academic setback becomes a key plot point in the first few episodes, forcing both characters to confront new emotions.

The history of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Ad

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill gives Finch College its distinctive atmosphere. UNC's stunning brick buildings, lush green quads, and historic architecture are all situated in the heart of Chapel Hill. They beautifully embody the college spirit of the fictional Finch. Every scene featuring Belly and Jeremiah's college life, from bustling lecture halls to cozy coffee shops, captures the charm of UNC.

Ad

Founded in 1789 and opening its doors to students in 1795, UNC Chapel Hill is the oldest public university in the United States. It's an ideal setting for a story about change, leaving a legacy, and personal growth. The university offers over 550 student organizations and more than 70 academic programs, perfectly matching the lives of Belly and her friends on-screen.

In the show, Taylor also joins Belly at Finch, making their college years even more lively and friendship-filled. From heartfelt conversations in dorm rooms to campus parties, the series depicts college as a time of discovery, challenges, and transformation.

Ad

What is special about the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill?

Ad

The university represents tradition, excellence, and the close-knit community that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 aims to showcase. The campus spans 760 acres, featuring academic buildings, student housing, art spaces, and the iconic Franklin Street—a local hub of bookstores, cafes, and Carolina-blue pride. These locations make subtle appearances throughout the show, enriching the scenes with authenticity.

Whether Belly is walking to class, debating her Paris plans with Anika, or trying to mend things with Jeremiah under a tree-lined path, it all feels like a real college experience—because it is.

Ad

UNC is not only known for its academic rigor but also for its proud membership in the Atlantic Coast Conference and its 51 NCAA team championships. Its Tar Heels athletic teams are legendary, with alumni such as Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm.

This legacy of excellence echoes the aspirations and pressures faced by characters like Jeremiah, who struggles under the weight of parental expectations and comparisons to his older brother, Conrad.

The school is also a research leader; in 2023, UNC ranked ninth nationwide for research and development spending, totaling $1.5 billion. This makes it a fitting setting for characters like Conrad, who is now pursuing a career in medicine.

Ad

As the final season unfolds, it’s clear: college isn’t just about studying – it’s about growing up. For Belly and the others, that journey starts in college.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 air every week on Prime Video until September 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More