Will there be Stick season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

With the first season of the show having recently concluded on Apple TV+, fans are now eagerly awaiting details about Stick season 2. Created by Jason Keller, Stick features Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former pro-golfer whose career derailed over 20 years ago. Things become even worse after his marriage collapses and he loses his job, but Pryce then discovers 17-year-old Santi, a golf prodigy.

The series revolves around the two men and their bond, and is described as a feel-good sports comedy series set within the world of golf. The ten-episode series debuted on June 4, 2025, and was followed by weekly releases until the season finale on July 23, 2025. The Apple TV+ show has quickly gained traction, earning an 82% rating from critics and a 70% rating from fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, now that season 1 has officially wrapped up, fans have been left wondering whether Stick season 2 will be made. However, as of July 2025, Apple TV+ has not yet made any announcements regarding the renewal of Stick season 2.

Details about Stick season 2 possibilities explored

A still from Stick season 1 trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

As of July 2025, Apple TV+ has not announced any news regarding the renewal of the show for Stick season 2. However, the sports-comedy drama starring Owen Wilson only premiered on June 4, 2025, with episodes released weekly, concluding on July 23, 2025. Thus, while it was never explicitly promoted as a limited series, Apple has typically waited a few weeks before announcing renewal decisions.

Shows like Ted Lasso follow that trend, and they've also proven that sports comedies can thrive on the platform, with Stick's Rotten Tomatoes rating showing that it was well received by the audience. Not only that, there's also narrative potential in renewing the series with a Stick season 2, as season 1 ended on a significant cliffhanger.

The final episode of the season, titled "Déjà Vu All Over Again," saw Santi's father, Gary, arrive on the scene after his son's rise to fame. This development came on the back of Santi facing the biggest tournament of his fledgling career alongside his relationship with fellow golfer Zero (Lilli Kay).

This suggests that the show's creator, Jason Keller, deliberately left several storylines unresolved, which indicates that the creative team behind the show might be open to continuing the series with a Stick season 2. However, Keller and the cast have remained tight-lipped about a possible Stick season 2 at the time of writing.

What happened in Stick season 1?

A still from Stick season 1 trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

The Apple TV+ series begins with a setback for Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson), as he loses his job at a sporting goods store and his marriage in the same week. With his luck at an all-time low and a fast descent towards rock bottom on the horizon, Cahill starts coaching golf to senior citizens.

It's during a session that he spots a local teenage cart boy, Santi Suarez (Peter Drager), and realises that he's a golf prodigy beyond anything Pryce has seen. Not only that, but in him, Pryce sees his chance for redemption after his golf career derailed following an on-course meltdown.

Convinced that Santi is the way forward, Pryce proceeds to convince the 17-year-old to let him become his coach and mentor, against the wishes of his protective mother. From there, the series kicks off as Santi and Pryce face various challenges, including the pressures of competitive golf and a rocky start to their relationship.

And just as their unlikely partnership starts flourishing, Pryce's former rival turned commentator, Carson Reed (Timothy Olyphant), steps in to try and poach Santi. But while Pryce deals with that in a typical sports-comedy drama fashion, the season finale leads to even more issues.

A still from Stick season 1 trailer (Image via YouTube/@Apple TV)

Gary, Santi's estranged father, arrives on the scene just as Santi is about to tee off in his first major tournament. While he taught Santi the basics of the game, Gary left when things got tough but returned to threaten the stability of this budding new partnership. However, despite a few hiccups, Santi manages to get over the line and overcomes his nerves, with Pryce's guidance, to win the tournament.

That's when Gary reveals the real reason he was here: to take Santi to Florida to work with a different coach. That's something he can do as he has legal custody rights, leaving the fate of Pryce and Santi's new partnership up in the air and setting up a potential Stick season 2.

Interested viewers can watch all episodes of Stick season 1 on Apple TV+.

