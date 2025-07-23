Stick season 1 finale ending explained: Did Santi and Zero’s relationship survive?

Stick season 1, which debuted on Apple TV+ on June 4, 2025, follows Santi Wheeler, a teenager with exceptional golfing talent. He strives to break into the professional golf scene with the help of former pro Pryce Cahill.

The season 1 finale brings together the emotional arcs and stakes of the competition, including the highly anticipated Ready Safe Invitational tournament. Throughout the season, Stick has focused on Santi's rise in golf, driven by his delicate relationship with his absentee father, Gary, and his mentor, Pryce.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Stick season 1 finale. Reader’s discretion is required.

Stick season 1 finale leaves viewers wondering if Santi can escape his abusive father and whether his new relationship with Zero will withstand all the challenges.

Yes, Santi and Zero's relationship survives the obstacles they face in Stick season 1. Even though there was stress and miscommunication at the start, by the end of the season, they reconcile and promise to love and remain loyal to each other.

Zero and Santi’s relationship in Stick season 1: A stronger bond after the struggles

A still from the first season of Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

Throughout Stick season 1, Santi's relationship with Zero has been as volatile as his golfing journey. They started as friends, but after Santi discovered Zero's hidden arrangement with Pryce, they drifted apart. Santi felt betrayed and couldn't understand why Zero would agree to influence his performance.

In the final seconds of the tournament, Zero rushes to Santi's side after his last shot. They share an intimate and meaningful moment on the course, reaffirming their feelings for each other. This gesture shows that, despite their past misunderstandings, Santi and Zero have learned to understand each other better and have mended their relationship.

The beginning of Santi’s struggles

A still from the first season of Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

In Stick season 1, Santi enters the Ready Safe Invitational with high hopes. This is his first major PGA tournament, so the pressure is on. Santi's first performance is encouraging, as he swiftly rises to the top of the leaderboard, capturing the attention of commentators and fans alike. However, his success is short-lived, as his arrogance begins to cloud his judgment.

The pivotal moment comes when Santi chooses his estranged father, Gary, as his caddy, believing that his biological father’s presence would give him the support he needs. But this decision backfires. As Gary reverts to his old manipulative ways, he begins to criticize Santi harshly for any mistakes.

This negative reinforcement damages Santi's confidence, leading him to make more mistakes on the course. The teenage golfer spirals into a slump, unable to recover from the pressure created by Gary’s presence.

Santi’s struggles with Gary highlight the main theme of the Stick season 1 finale: the complexity of family relationships and how they affect personal growth. His relationship with Gary, once full of hope, now becomes a burden.

Pryce’s intervention in Santi's life

A still from the first season of Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

Pryce’s decision to intervene marks a turning point in the Stick season 1 finale. Despite feeling hurt by Santi’s decision to replace him with Gary as a caddy, Pryce recognizes the emotional toll Gary's presence is taking on Santi.

In a quiet, selfless act, Pryce steps in and takes control of the situation. His actions show his growth throughout the season, as he has come to see Santi as a surrogate son, healing from the pain of losing his own child. The intervention comes with dramatic flair. To force Gary out, Pryce pulls a risky stunt by setting off the sprinklers on the course, leading to a confrontation between Gary and Pryce.

With mounting pressure and no clear resolution, the referee has to step in, and Santi faces the ultimate choice: stay with Gary or turn to Pryce. At this moment, Santi realizes the truth about his father’s manipulative nature, and he chooses Pryce to be his caddy again.

Pryce’s return gives Santi a renewed sense of purpose. The two work together to find a way to salvage the tournament. With a calm, focused mindset, Santi starts making brilliant shots, inching closer to the top of the leaderboard. While this intervention is key to restoring Santi’s self-confidence, it’s clear that his growth also depends on accepting Pryce as a father figure.

Gary’s downfall

A still from the first season of Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

Gary's downfall is inevitable in Stick season 1 finale. Once he is removed from his position as Santi’s caddy, his true motivations become clear. It’s revealed that Gary returned to the tournament not out of genuine support for his son but to take advantage of Santi’s rising star for his own gain. He wants the fame and financial rewards that would come with having a successful golfer as a son.

After a final confrontation with Elena, Gary’s attitude becomes even more obvious. He dismisses her concerns and demands recognition for his past contributions to Santi’s golfing career, claiming he deserves a share of his son’s future success.

This moment perfectly illustrates how selfish Gary is, making him completely unwilling to change. Viewers gain a clear understanding of Gary's role in Santi's life, as he is led off the course by security: he is no longer a positive influence. Gary’s departure is a relief for Santi and his mother, who can now look forward to a future free from Gary’s manipulations.

The tournament outcome

A still from the first season of Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

While Pryce’s intervention helps Santi regain his composure, the Ready Safe Invitational doesn’t end with a victory for Santi. His early mistakes are too significant to recover from, and Collin Morikawa, a seasoned pro, wins the championship with consistent play. But Santi's incredible comeback in the final rounds earns him admiration from the crowd and golf commentators.

In a dramatic moment, Santi executes a remarkable shot that has the crowd on their feet. His putt, which defies traditional strategy, rolls away from the hole before curving back in and landing perfectly. This shot doesn't win him the competition, but it makes him the buzz of the town. Everyone is impressed by how skilled, creative, and composed he is under pressure. This sets him up as a rising star in the golf world.

Even though Santi doesn’t take home a prize at the end of Stick season 1, the show ends on a positive note for him. His performance is memorable and shows that, even without winning this time, he has a promising future as a professional golfer.

Stick season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

