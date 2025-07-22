7 Eric Bana movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘Untamed’

After the release of Netflix's Untamed, Eric Bana became a hot topic as his skilled portrayal of the protagonist won viewers' attention. The 56-year-old Australian actor and comedian made his acting debut back in 1993. He started in television before expanding into feature films. He has had an illustrious career, and his exciting filmography is proof that he likes to experiment with different genres.

In Untamed, Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a special agent under the National Park Service. Still grieving the loss of his young son, Kyle has a lot on his plate, but things get considerably more complicated when he is called to investigate a woman's death in Yosemite National Park. Spanning six episodes, it boasts a well-written narrative elevated by complex characters and striking cinematography.

Fans of Untamed who want to see Eric Bana in other roles should check out the titles mentioned on this list that throw light on his ability to play varied characters with depth and sincerity.

Full Frontal, Munich, and five other engrossing titles that showcase Eric Bana's compelling on-screen charisma

1) Full Frontal (1993)

Eric Bana gained popularity after appearing on this show (Image via Seven Network)

Australian sketch comedy series Full Frontal marked Eric Bana's acting debut. Spanning seven seasons and 144 episodes, this show featured a big cast. In fact, many actors from the show, including Eric Bana, Shaun Micallef, Denise Scott, Kitty Flanagan, and a few others, owe their rise to fame to this show's popularity.

It's interesting to note that Full Frontal's format bore similarity to Fast Forward, one of Australia's highest-rated sketch comedy shows that aired from 1989 to 1992. It emulated channel surfing in the sense that after viewers saw the punchline of a sketch, it would abruptly switch to another completely new sketch.

In Full Frontal, Eric Bana's comedic timing helped make his skits hilarious and memorable. Viewers who are fond of comedy shows wouldn't want to miss out on this classic.

Where to watch: Episodes of Full Frontal are available on Plex.

2) Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Hawk Down received praise for its well-executed combat scenes (Image via Sony Pictures)

This Eric Bana starrer is based on a book by journalist Mark Bowden. Directed by Ridley Scott, the story is set in 1993. The narrative goes into detail about the war waged in Mogadishu, wherein Somali militia forces shot at Black Hawk helicopters, putting the lives of US Army Rangers and Deltas in grave danger.

In addition to Eric Bana, the movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, and Orlando Bloom, among others. It also marks Tom Hardy's first film role. In the movie, Bana plays SFC Norm Gibson, aka Hoot, whose personality is based on real-life soldiers.

It is commendable how Scott is able to capture the horrors of battle without making it seem preachy or overly sentimental. It is also interesting how the focus isn't on any one character per se; instead, each character brings something special to the table, which helps boost engagement.

Where to watch: Black Hawk Down can be viewed on Netflix and Prime Video.

3) Hulk (2003)

Eric Bana's Hulk is very similar to the comic book version of the character (Image via Universal Pictures Facebook)

Before Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo, Eric Bana played the character of Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, on the big screen. Directed by Ang Lee, the movie explores the origins of the beloved Marvel character and how a gamma radiation accident turned him into the Hulk.

During the time of its initial release, viewers were divided about Lee's representation of Hulk's universe, but in the last couple of years, many Marvel fans have expressed that the movie deserves praise for steering away from common comic book film tropes that border on cliches.

Despite being a superhero movie, Hulk's main highlight isn't the special effects, which are noteworthy, to say the least. However, the main reason for watching this movie is the casting - the actors really immerse themselves in their characters to elevate the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Hulk can be streamed on HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Tubi.

4) Munich (2005)

Munich is a must-watch for movie lovers (Image via Universal Pictures)

Eric Bana has worked with many reputed filmmakers throughout his career, and Steven Spielberg is one of them. This movie by Spielberg is based on a book titled Vengeance, written by George Jonas. Eric Bana plays Avner Kaufman. He leads a small team who have been assigned to assassinate individuals accused of being involved in the killing of Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

There are several reasons why Munich is considered one of the best movies of all time, but the main factor is that the clever narrative focuses more on the psychological aspect of the situation that the characters face, instead of focusing on the political elements. Eric Bana does a great job of showcasing his character's evolving mental state as he starts to question his beliefs.

Where to watch: Munich is available for streaming on Apple TV+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Netflix.

5) The Forgiven (2017)

The dynamics between the lead characters make this movie worth watching (Image via Saban Films)

Directed by Roland Joffé, this drama film stars Eric Bana, Forest Whitaker, and Jeff Gum. Whitaker plays Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who is running the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the end of apartheid. He meets with Piet Blomfeld, an Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging member, in Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison, who is seeking amnesty.

Viewers should keep in mind that while Whitaker's character is based on an actual person, Piet Blomfeld is a fictional character created for the purpose of the story. When it comes to portraying real people, it is important for actors to emulate their mannerisms faithfully, and Whittaker does just that. The game of wit between the lead characters and the resulting discussions help add to the thoughtful narrative.

Where to watch: The Forgiven can be viewed on Apple TV+.

6) Dirty John (2018)

True crime fans wouldn't want to miss out on this Eric Bana starrer (Image via Netflix)

Based on a podcast by Christopher Goffard, Dirty John is a true crime anthology television series. Spanning two seasons and 16 episodes, the show found plenty of takers around the world and earned several nominations.

Eric Bana appeared in season one, wherein he played the charismatic John Meehan, who becomes romantically involved with Connie Britton's Debra Newell, a successful interior designer. The relationship starts off innocent, but very soon, things take a dangerous turn when dark secrets start to unravel.

Based on a real story, the narrative has a mysterious and chilling tone that will appeal to true crime fans. It also helps that Bana and Britton deliver muted yet impactful performances.

Where to watch: Dirty John can be streamed on Netflix.

7) The Dry (2020)

The sequel to The Dry is based on Jane Harper's Force of Nature (Image via IFC Films)

Eric Bana plays the lead in this mystery drama by Robert Connolly, based on Jane Harper's book. In addition to Bana, the movie stars Genevieve O'Reilly, John Polson, and Keir O'Donnell.

The story revolves around Aaron Falk, a federal agent, who returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his childhood friend. When he becomes involved in the investigation surrounding his friend's death, Aaron inadvertently exposes the town's secrets that had been hidden away for years.

There are times when the storyline can feel a little predictable, but The Dry still manages to capture the viewer's attention throughout thanks to striking cinematography, interesting characters, and a memorable soundtrack. A sequel titled Force of Nature: The Dry 2 was released in 2024.

Where to watch: The Dry is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Tubi.

Like Untamed, Eric Bana has appeared in several entertaining movies and TV shows that celebrate his versatility and dynamic range.

