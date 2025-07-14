Is The Institute season 1 based on a book? Details explored

The Institute season 1 is based on a 2019 novel by Stephen King. The series premiered on July 13, 2025, on MGM+, and it closely follows the plot of Stephen King's book.

The story centers on a group of children with extraordinary abilities who are being held in a secretive and sinister facility known as "The Institute." Luke Ellis, a 14-year-old boy with telekinetic powers, finds himself trapped in this dark institution where children are subjected to cruel experiments aimed at enhancing their abilities.

Yes, The Institute season 1 is directly based on Stephen King's 2019 novel, The Institute. The eight-episode season draws inspiration from the core story and characters of the book, remaining faithful to its key events. Luke forms friendships with other children in the Institute, including Kalisha, Nick, and Avery. Together, they begin to uncover the true horrors of the Institute.

About the novel on which The Institute series is based

The Institute season 1 is based on Stephen King’s The Institute. It's a 2019 science fiction-horror novel that follows 12-year-old Luke Ellis, a boy gifted with telekinetic powers. Following the murder of his parents, he is transported to a clandestine facility where children with exceptional abilities are subjected to torturous experiments.

Luke soon discovers that the Institute employs their abilities for lethal purposes, such as assassination, as he develops relationships with other children. The children are divided into two groups: those in the Front Half have to undergo intense testing, and those in the Back Half are never seen again.

With the assistance of a housekeeper named Maureen, Luke is able to escape the Institute. He then seeks assistance from former policeman Tim Jamieson, who is currently investigating the unusual activity in the nearby town. The novel concludes with a violent confrontation and a revolution that the children lead. The book explores the themes of power, resistance, and the exploitation of youth.

Plot of The Institute season 1

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the plot of The Institute season 1 closely follows Stephen King’s The Institute. The show revolves around Luke Ellis, a young boy with telekinetic abilities. Luke is kidnapped and taken to a secret place called The Institute after his parents are killed. He discovers that he is not the only one there; other kids with superpowers like telepathy and precognition are also being held there.

The cruel manager of the facility, Ms. Sigsby, says that the kids are there to be trained for a bigger cause. However, the real reason they are being held captive is much darker.

As Luke adjusts to the harsh environment, he befriends several kids at the Institute, such as Kalisha, Nick, and Avery. Like in the novel, there are two groups of kids: the Front Half and the Back Half.

Those in the Front Half are put through tests that are meant to make their powers stronger, but children who are sent to the Back Half are never seen again. Luke starts to think that the kids in Back Half are being used for killing jobs and then thrown away when they are no longer needed.

Meanwhile, Tim Jamieson, a former police officer who wants to start a new life, shows up in a nearby town. However, as soon as he finds out about Luke's disappearance, he gets involved in finding out the dark secrets of the Institute.

As the kids fight to stay alive, Luke grows more determined to get away and tell everyone the truth about the Institute. Tensions rise between the kids and the staff, building toward a climactic confrontation by the end of the season.

Cast of the series

Expand Tweet

The main cast of The Institute season 1 includes Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson, Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis, and Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby. Other key cast members include Simone Miller as Kalisha, Fionn Laird as Nick, and Julian Richings as Stackhouse.

The Institute season 1 is available to stream on MGM+.

