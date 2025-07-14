The Institute season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Institute season 1 continues to unfold its eerie and mysterious storyline as fans await episode 3. The previous episode left viewers with several unresolved threads, including the growing unease surrounding the children at the secluded facility. Episode 2 focused on the arrival of new subjects, growing suspicions about the staff, and signs of psychic activity among the children. Luke, the protagonist, began uncovering hidden truths about the Institute, while Avery displayed abilities that hinted at deeper developments to come.

The Institute season 1 episode 3 is scheduled to release on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on MGM+. It will continue to explore the unsettling nature of the facility and the fates of the children confined within it. Titled Control, episode 3 will likely bring a shift in the balance of power among the characters. Below is a detailed guide on when and where to watch the new episode, a recap of previous events, and what to expect moving forward in the series.

When will The Institute season 1 episode 3 be released? exact dates and times for all regions

The Institute season 1 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET in the United States and will be available in other regions shortly after, depending on the time zone.

Region Date Time US (Eastern Time) July 20 9:00 PM ET US (Pacific Time) July 20 6:00 PM PT UK (BST) July 21 2:00 AM BST Europe (CEST) July 21 3:00 AM CEST India (IST) July 21 6:30 AM IST Australia (AEST) July 21 10:00 AM AEST

The Institute season 1 is available to stream exclusively on MGM+, which can be accessed through the MGM+ app or Amazon Prime Video via the MGM+ add-on. New episodes will release weekly every Sunday.

Viewers in the United States can also access MGM+ content through cable providers and participating streaming platforms. As of now, episodes 1 and 2 of The Institute season 1, remain available to watch on MGM+.

The Institute season 1 episode 2 recap and themes

Iris during a bittersweet celebration in The Institute season 1 episode 2 as she prepares for her unsettling graduation. (Image via MGM)

Episode 2 of The Institute season 1, titled Shots for Dots, introduced the concept of "fronthalf" and "backhalf" children, categories based on their stage within the Institute’s psychic testing structure. Children in the fronthalf, like Luke, Kalisha, Iris, George, and Nicky, were given basic comforts and tested repeatedly to evaluate their telepathic and telekinetic potential.

The episode culminated in Iris’s emotional transition to the backhalf, symbolized by a weird graduation ritual which involved a birthday cake, balloons and party hats. Her departure deeply impacted the group, especially Kalisha and Nicky, and triggered conversations about trust and alliances within the facility.

Elsewhere, Luke underwent chemically induced experiments under Hendricks’ supervision, revealing the facility’s increasing willingness to push ethical boundaries. Meanwhile, Sigsby and Stackhouse were shown reporting to a mysterious superior, hinting at a broader political and possibly religious agenda behind the Institute’s operations.

Stackhouse’s private conversation with Hendricks also hinted at a potential betrayal, suggesting he might be looking to profit by redirecting children to private buyers. Luke and his group discussed escape plans and the possibility of persuading a staff member to defect. Avery’s quiet arrival at the end, along with his apparent telepathic connection with Kalisha, signaled a potential turning point for the group.

The Institute season 1 episode 3 preview

Ms. Sigsby prepares for another round of experiments in The Institute season 1. (Image via MGM)

Titled Control, The Institute season 1 episode 3 will likely build on the themes explored in the previous episode. This episode is closer to the midpoint of the season. While plot details are under wraps, viewers can expect Luke to continue his search for answers. His interactions with Kalisha and Avery are likely to deepen, and the episode may introduce new strategies by the Institute to test the children’s powers.

Control over one’s mind and choices is likely to be the focal point, as suggested by the episode’s title. Whether Luke begins to push back against the system or discovers a new ally will be crucial developments.

The Institute season 1 episode 3 will continue to develop the psychological and mysterious tone set in earlier episodes. With Luke and Avery at the center of the narrative, the story is expected to delve deeper into the Institute’s operations and the children’s experiences. As the series unfolds, viewers can follow the weekly release schedule and catch each episode on MGM+.

