Leanne season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Leanne season 1 is a 16-episode, multi-camera comedy series set to premiere on Netflix on July 31, 2025. The show follows Leanne, a Southern grandmother who faces major life changes after her husband leaves her following 33 years of marriage.

Co-created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin, Leanne features a mix of veteran actors and fresh comedic talent. The characters are inspired by themes from Morgan’s stand-up. The show focuses on Leanne’s tight-knit family, her rebellious daughter, and her supportive church group, with a strong cast bringing the story to life.

Who plays who in Leanne season 1?

Leanne Morgan as Leanne

Leanne Morgan steps into the spotlight as both the creator and lead actress in Leanne season 1.

Known for her popular Netflix comedy special I’m Every Woman, Morgan brings her down-to-earth Southern wit to the character of Leanne—a woman whose life is turned upside down after her husband abruptly leaves her. Using humor as a coping mechanism, Leanne leans on her family and church to navigate the emotional fallout. This sitcom marks Morgan’s debut as a television actress.

Kristen Johnston as Carol

Kristen Johnston portrays Carol, Leanne’s bold and free-spirited sister. Carol, having been divorced twice and without children, stands in stark contrast to Leanne. She prefers nightlife over Sunday service but stands unwaveringly by her sister’s side.

Johnston is well known for her Emmy-winning role in 3rd Rock from the Sun and for her performances in Mom and The Righteous Gemstones. The show marks a reunion for Johnston with executive producers Susan McMartin and Chuck Lorre.

Ryan Stiles as Bill

Ryan Stiles plays Bill, Leanne’s estranged husband. After 33 years of marriage, Bill abruptly leaves his family, creating the central conflict in Leanne season 1.

Previously a loyal provider who built a successful RV business, Bill now finds himself adrift and uncertain. Stiles is recognized for his long-standing roles on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Drew Carey Show.

Celia Weston as Mama Margaret

Veteran actress Celia Weston takes on the role of Mama Margaret, the wise and optimistic family matriarch. Deeply rooted in her community and faith, Margaret often acts as a voice of calm amid family chaos.

Weston is known for her acclaimed work in In the Bedroom, Dead Man Walking, and her recurring television roles.

Blake Clark as Daddy John

Blake Clark plays Daddy John, Leanne and Carol’s old-school father. A bit traditional in his views, he nonetheless supports his family with unwavering strength.

Clark has voiced Slinky Dog in the Toy Story franchise and appeared in shows like United States of Al and numerous Adam Sandler films.

Graham Rogers as Tyler

Graham Rogers portrays Tyler, Leanne’s responsible son and a new father himself. Juggling the demands of family life while watching his parents’ marriage fall apart, Tyler offers a grounded presence.

Rogers is best known for his roles in Ray Donovan and The Kominsky Method, where he also worked under Chuck Lorre’s production.

Hannah Pilkes as Josie

Hannah Pilkes brings vibrant energy to the role of Josie, Leanne’s unpredictable daughter. Josie is the family’s wild card—constantly changing jobs, dating, and causing mischief. She contrasts sharply with her brother Tyler, fully embracing her reputation as the family rebel.

Pilkes has appeared in Would I Lie to You? and Molli and Max in the Future.

Additional recurring characters in Leanne season 1

The main cast of Leanne season 1 carries the emotional weight, while a few recurrent characters provide depth and humor to the show:

Tim Daly, who is best known for his roles in Wings and Madam Secretary, gives charm to a new, mysterious person in Leanne's life. Jayma Mays, well known for her roles in Glee and Trial & Error, plays a supporting part that connects with the family's problems in ways that are surprising. Annie Gonzalez, from Gentefied, brings both cultural and generational points of view to Leanne's changing social circle.

At the same time, Blake Gibbons, who has been on General Hospital for a long time, adds drama to the show's community ensemble.

What is Leanne season 1 all about?

Leanne season 1 follows the main character as she copes with the end of her 33-year marriage. Instead of falling apart, she rebuilds her life with help from her family, friends, and church.

Based on Leanne Morgan’s real-life comedy, the show mixes humor and heart as it explores life after loss, dating in your 50s, menopause, raising adult kids, and Southern church life. While it’s full of laughs, it also touches on serious themes like healing, honesty, and personal growth.

Leanne season 1 takes place in a small Southern town and mixes conventional sitcom rhythms with new story possibilities. Leanne faces new problems in each episode, yet the tone is light and easy to relate to.

Where is Leanne season 1 streaming online?

Leanne season 1 will officially premiere on Netflix on July 31, 2025. All 16 episodes are expected to come out at the same time, so people can watch the whole season in one sitting. Netflix users worldwide can watch the series on its release date.

Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions work together to make the show. People can watch it on Netflix with any of the service's normal subscription levels. Leanne is a streaming-only sitcom, so there won't be a theatrical release.

Netflix has also confirmed that Leanne Morgan will have more stand-up specials in 2026 and 2027.

Leanne season 1, which starts on Netflix on July 31, is the start of Morgan's exciting new chapter on television.

