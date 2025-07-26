Leanne Season 1 Release Date, Cast Details, Where to Watch, Episode Count, and Other Latest Updates So Far

Leanne Season 1 premieres on Netflix on July 31, 2025. The 16-episode sitcom is created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin and marks Morgan’s transition from stand-up comedy to television. Inspired by her hit special I’m Every Woman, the show follows Leanne as she navigates life after her husband leaves her, blending humor, heartbreak, faith, and Southern charm along the way.

The series stars Kristen Johnston from Mom, Ryan Stiles from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, along with Celia Weston and Blake Clark, bringing a strong comedic cast to support Morgan’s heartfelt and witty storytelling. Expect plenty of laughs, warmth, and even a little Jell-O salad.

Below is everything known so far about Leanne season 1, including its episode count, streaming details, cast breakdown, and what audiences can expect from this feel-good, down-home sitcom.

Exact release date for Leanne season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Leanne Morgan (Image via Netflix)

Netflix officially confirmed that Leanne season 1 will premiere on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The debut will launch the first few episodes in one go, a strategy often used for sitcoms under the Netflix banner. The inaugural season will feature 16 episodes, all filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Here’s a global release schedule for the premiere of Leanne season 1, based on Netflix’s standard drop time (12:00 AM PDT):

Region Release Time Date United States (ET) 3:00 AM July 31, 2025 United States (PT) 12:00 AM July 31, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM July 31, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM July 31, 2025 Philippines (PHT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 South Korea (KST) 4:00 PM July 31, 2025 Hong Kong (HKT) 3:00 PM July 31, 2025 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM July 31, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM July 31, 2025

With 16 episodes total, Netflix may follow a batch-release model, potentially offering 4–5 episodes initially, followed by weekly drops or a mid-season break.

Where to watch Leanne season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Leanne season 1 is exclusive to Netflix, and there are currently no plans for a traditional broadcast release. The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, but all episodes will be distributed through the Netflix platform globally.

Since Leanne Morgan has already found streaming success on Netflix with her 2023 comedy special I’m Every Woman, the platform is doubling down on her charm. Netflix also signed her on for two additional stand-up specials, but Leanne marks her first foray into scripted television with a major lead role.

There will be no weekly airing on cable or network TV, nor will it stream simultaneously on platforms like Hulu, Max, or Peacock. Netflix is the sole destination for Leanne season 1.

All cast members and their characters

Leanne season 1 boasts a stacked cast of comedy veterans and rising stars. Each character plays a key role in Leanne’s journey through heartbreak, healing, and hilarious reinvention.

Leanne Morgan leads the show

Leanne Morgan (Image via Getty)

Leanne Morgan stars as Leanne, a Southern grandmother whose world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years suddenly leaves her. With humor, faith, and the support of her family, she sets out to rebuild her life.

Ryan Stiles is Bill

Whose Live Anyway? - Austin, TX - Source: Getty

Ryan Stiles portrays Bill, Leanne’s ex-husband, who shocks everyone by leaving her for another woman after decades of marriage.

Graham Rogers is Tyler

Graham Rogers (Image via Netflix)

Graham Rogers appears as Tyler, Leanne’s grown son and a new father himself, grappling with the challenge of raising a family while reconciling with his father’s betrayal.

Supporting characters

The cast also features Annie Gonzalez as Nora and Tim Daly as Andrew, both recurring characters who introduce new romantic and emotional dynamics to Leanne’s journey.

Hannah Pilkes plays Josie, Leanne’s rebellious daughter who is still finding her own path.

Celia Weston takes on the role of Mama Margaret, Leanne and Carol’s wise, church-rooted mother, while Blake Clark plays Daddy John, their old-school, lovable father who holds firm to traditional family values.

Kristen Johnston plays Carol, Leanne’s wild and fiercely loyal sister—a twice-divorced free spirit who always has Leanne’s back.

What to expect from Leanne season 1?

The cast at the Leanne premiere (Image via Getty)

Leanne season 1 draws from real-life emotions and stand-up anecdotes. The story begins as Leanne, a woman in her late 50s, finds herself blindsided when her longtime husband leaves her for someone else. The sitcom then becomes a portrait of resilience — a tale of starting over, dating again, and confronting menopause, all while trying not to lose her sense of humor.

The show plays with contrasts: family dinners and awkward first dates, church socials and tequila shots, traditional values and modern independence. It highlights the quiet strength of Southern women, the push-and-pull between generations, and the unconditional support that holds everything together.

Expect warmhearted humor in the vein of Mom, The Kominsky Method, or Grace and Frankie, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments balanced by authentic emotional arcs. Chuck Lorre’s signature style — a combination of sharp jokes and real-life messiness — is evident throughout Leanne season 1.

Leanne Morgan's signature drawl, relatability, and ability to find levity in heartbreak make this series especially poignant.

Leanne season 1 marks Netflix’s heartfelt gamble on sincerity wrapped in laughter. The series highlights Leanne Morgan’s comedic talent and emotional storytelling, with backing from Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin. Set to premiere globally on July 31, 2025, the 16-episode season blends humor, heart, and Southern charm.

While Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, Netflix’s support for Leanne Morgan, including two upcoming stand-up specials, shows strong interest. No cast members have left, and key creators like Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel are still involved. Morgan’s rise from jewelry seller to sitcom star remains a big part of the show’s charm.

