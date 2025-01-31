"I have to watch this": Kelley Earnhardt Miller expresses love for famous comedian Leanne Morgan's new movie

Kelley Earnhardt Miller took to her social media account to convey her feelings about Leanne Morgan's latest movie. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister posted the video of the comedian on her Instagram story and shared her urge to watch it.

Earnhardt Miller has been quite active on Instagram lately and her recent post on Thursday about Morgan was no different. She shared a 30-second trailer from Morgan's new movie, You're Cordially Invited.

By sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform, she wrote:

"I have to watch this. I love @leannemorgancomedy."

Here's a screenshot of Earnhardt Miller's Instagram story:

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story of the film trailer featuring Leanne Morgan - Source: via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

You're Cordially Invited is a Hollywood movie written and directed by Nicholas Stroller. The movie has a commendable cast lineup featuring the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagnar, Leanne Morgan, and many more.

The movie revolves around how two weddings get double booked at the same venue, that too at the same time. To sort things out, the father of one bride and the sister of another bride take matters into their own hands to preserve their respective wedding.

Leanne Morgan acts as the character named Gwyneth. Over the years, Morgan has earned her reputation as a comedian in major American movies. The 59-year-old's latest comedy special Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman on Netflix is a bright testament to her capabilities.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller reposts Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned Dirty Mo Media's 2025 podcast line-up

Dale Earnhardt Jr and sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media recently released a special sneak peek of their 2025 podcast line-up on social media with a trailer video. Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who is an active member of the podcast line-up, shared the trailer video on her Instagram account.

Earnhardt Miller hosts the Business Motorsports podcast and recently sat down with NASCAR driver and team co-owner Brad Keselowski for an episode. Here's a screenshot of her Instagram story:

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's story of the Dale Jr. podcast's lineup - Source: via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

As per the video, Dirty Mo Media will see podcasts such as the Dale Jr Download, Action Detrimental, Door Bumper Clear, Speed Street, The Teardown, Herm and Schrader and Business Motorsports take place under its banner.

Besides these, DMM will also introduce two new podcasts in 2025: Bless Your Hardt with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, and Rare Breeds with Karsyn Elledge, and Caitlin Waltrip Kinnaird.

Away from digital media, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is set to gear up for the 2025 Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports, a team she co-owns with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Besides this, JR Motorsports will also field a Daytona 500 entry in February this year with driver Justin Allgaier. Allgaier will drive the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

