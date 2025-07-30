The Lazarus Project cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Joe Barton's The Lazarus Project is a sci-fi series that follows a team of individuals who can experience time jumps. Both seasons of the show follow a team of gifted individuals with a rare gene mutation that enables them to manipulate time in various ways. Their main mission is to stop mass extinction events that include pandemics and atomic bombs. In case they fail, they are taken back in time to July 1 to rectify their mistakes.Season 2 of the show continues the trend of time warping, but this time the world seems to be stuck in an infinite three-week time loop that will eventually end in global destruction. The team must find a way to break the cycle by finding the scientist responsible for causing the singularity.The main cast of The Lazarus Project includes Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Charly Clive, Caroline Quentin, and Rudi Dharmalingam.Main cast and characters in The Lazarus ProjectPaapa Essiedu as George AddoPaapa Essiedu as George Addo (Image via Instagram/@pessiedu)George is A talented programmer who becomes The Lazarus Project's most conflicted agent upon learning about his capability to experience time rewinds. His passion for Sarah compels him to betray the project, unleashing apocalyptic repercussions in his desperate attempt to turn around destiny.Primetime Emmy Award nominee Paapa Essiedu is a British actor known for his role as Kwame in BBC's comedy drama series I May Destroy You. Some of his other prominent acting projects include Anne Boleyn, Gangs of London, and Black Mirror: Demon 79. He also portrayed the policeman in Kenneth Branagh's murder-mystery film Murder on the Orient Express.Anjli Mohindra as ArchieAnjli Mohindra (Image via Instagram/@anjlimohindra)Archie is a sternly dedicated and masterful agent inducted into MI5. She is both principled and rational, thinking that the greater good should take precedence over personal relationships, often clashing with George's emotional choices as emergencies loom over timelines.Anjli Mohindra gained popularity for her role as Rani Chandra in The Sarah Jane Adventures. She received critical praise for her performance in Bodyguard and Vigil. She also portrayed Devi in the drama series The Suspect. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2020 as a rising talent.Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv ReddyRudi Dharmalingam (Image via YouTube/ The Upcoming)Born with the power to detect time loops, Shiv is a moral but emotionally distant Lazarus veteran. Unwavering in his conviction that their cause is just, he's the moral enforcer who questions others frequently but rarely questions the mission.Rudi Dharmalingam gained recognition for his role as Nik in the psychological drama Wakefield, where he demonstrated his range as an actor. He's also appeared in Hamlet, Dark Money, and In the Shadow of the Moon.Caroline Quentin as Elisabeth &quot;Wes&quot; WesleyCaroline Quentin (Image via Instagram/@quentyquestions)As the stubborn leader of The Lazarus Project, Wes has the daunting task of determining when to restart time. Emotionally controlled and politically astute, she holds order and diplomacy in high regard but will not flinch from going ruthless when necessary to ensure global stability.Caroline Quentin is well known for her leading role as Dorothy in the British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, for which she received the award for Best Comedy Performance at the British Comedy Awards. She also received more widespread recognition with starring roles in Jonathan Creek, Blue Murder, and Life Begins. Quentin has also been a high-profile TV presenter, hosting such programs as Restoration Home and The World's Most Extraordinary Homes.Tom Burke as Dennis RebrovTom Burke (Image via YouTube/ OfficialLondonTheatre)Tom Burke portrays Dennis Rebrov in The Lazarus Project. An ex-agent turned antihero, Rebrov attempts to eradicate the Lazarus Project after personal tragedies resulting from repeated resets. His ideological opposition to artificial interventions makes him a deadly foe, increasing threats with every timeline he manipulates.Burke is best known for his role as Athos in The Musketeers and Cormoran Strike in the J.K. Rowling-based Strike series. He also appeared in Mank, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and War &amp; Peace. He is also the recipient of the Ian Charleson Award in 2008.Supporting cast of The Lazarus ProjectBesides the aforementioned actors, the list of supporting actors who appear across both seasons is as follows:Charly Clive as Sarah LeighSalóme Gunnarsdóttir as GretaLukas Loughran as The Dane / Erik 'The Dane' EriksenVinette Robinson as JanetBrian Gleeson as RossElaine Tan as Zhang RhuiLorn Macdonald as BlakeSam Troughton as Dr. SamsonSafia Oakley-Green as BeckyRoyce Pierreson as BrysonColin Salmon as Robin LernerZoe Telford as Dr. Kitty GrayDan Li as Dr. LiRosie Jones as Dr. MorgensteinPriya-Rose Brookwell as Young BeckyTommy Letts as RyanBradley John as ReggieEnyi Okoronkwo as LaurenceMartin Razpopov as Masked Man 1Alec Utgoff as RudyLorne MacFadyen as CormacAmaree Ali as Young BrysonChris Fulton as KarlMichael Matus as IanSarah Edwardson as Sarah's DoctorNina Singh as TashFelix Hayes as Rhys CollinsonKate Alderton as Kerrie LeighMarilyn Nnadebe as BeckyOlivia Nita as NinaThomas Flynn as HolmesJames Atherton as MichaelTaz Skylar as WaltLia Williams as Ambassador BelovAdam Best as DS CooperAbe Jarman as SamWhat is The Lazarus Project all about?The Lazarus Project is a fast-paced sci-fi thriller about George, a computer programmer whose world is turned around after he finds himself reliving the same six months over and over again. He soon realizes he's among the scarce few with the power to recall time after global &quot;resets&quot; initiated by a secret group called the Lazarus Project.Charged with stopping global disasters through time reversal to a predetermined checkpoint on July 1st, the Lazarus crew has to make tough choices regarding what or whom is worth saving. In season 1, George is recruited into the team and is soon confronted with the ethical burden of the organization's work.When tragedy befalls someone he cares about and he is informed it's too late to turn back time, he begins questioning the rules and how far he's willing to go to alter destiny.The Lazarus Project season 2 ups the stakes as the world gets stuck in a time loop of three weeks created by an anomalous singularity. George and the team struggle to repair the fractured timeline by reclaiming lost technology and battling dark forces staging events over decades. The Lazarus Project is available to stream in the United States exclusively on TNT and AMC+. All episodes from both seasons can be accessed by AMC+ subscribers via the AMC+ app or through platforms like Prime Video Channels and Apple TV. Both seasons of the show also premiered on Netflix on July 28, 2025.