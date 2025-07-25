7 psychological thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix’s ‘Delirium’

Netflix’s newest Colombian psychological thriller, Delirium, has found its way into many subscribers' watchlists because of its promising premise. Adapted from a novel by Laura Restrepo, the show stars Estefanía Piñeres, Juan Pablo Raba, Juan Pablo Urrego, and more. Containing eight episodes in total, Delirium has received praise for its complex storyline, layered characters, and aesthetic shots.

The story of Delirium revolves around Piñeres' Agustina Londono, who is found in a delirious state by her husband. He then sets out to find what dark events in her past could have triggered her present mental condition. The narrative, set against the backdrop of intense political turmoil, prompts viewers to take a deeper look at the complexities of the human mind.

Like Delirium, there are other psychological thrillers, mentioned on this list, that boast interesting plots worth watching.

The Sinner, The Clearing, and five other shows like Delirium that will capture the viewer's attention

1) Bloodline (2015)

Bloodline, like Delirium, thrives on impactful performances (Image via Netflix)

In Delirium, Agustina's dark past leads to severe mental anguish. The family featured in Bloodline faces a similar predicament in the sense that the past comes back to haunt them as well. Spanning three seasons and 33 episodes, Bloodline stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, and Norbert Leo Butz, among others.

The show is about a black sheep son from a reputed family whose homecoming reopens old wounds and causes a range of new conflicts between the siblings. Bloodline, like Delirium, is exciting to watch because the skilled actors go above and beyond to ensure that the characters come through as realistic.

The plot does develop slowly for a thriller, but thankfully, the performances by the talented cast more than make up for it.

Where to watch: Bloodline is available on Netflix.

2) The Sinner (2017)

This show is named after Petra Hammesfahr's 1999 novel (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of Delirium points to the fact that the human mind is quite complex and unpredictable. The same feeling also comes across in The Sinner, containing four seasons and 32 episodes. It is an anthology television series, which means that each season deals with a different subject matter.

In season one, Bill Pullman's Detective Harry Ambrose decides to look into the past of Cora Tannetti, a woman who stabbed a man to death without any provocation. He feels that there is more to Cora's story than meets the eye, and he is determined to find out the reason behind her angry outburst.

Apart from Detective Harry Ambrose, each season introduces viewers to new faces. Like Delirium, The Sinner's narrative is enriched with complex characters who are hard to read.

Where to watch: The Sinner can be streamed on Netflix.

3) The Undoing (2020)

The Undoing was the most-watched show on HBO in 2020 (Image via HBO Max)

Agustina's mental spiral in Delirium puts a strain on her relationship. Similarly, in The Undoing, the relationship between the lead characters becomes complicated after an unfortunate incident. The show, containing six episodes in total, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the lead.

The Undoing is an adaptation of You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a well-known therapist who is set to publish her first novel. On paper, she seems to have the perfect life, but it all starts to unravel when her family becomes embroiled in a murder investigation.

Kidman has always had a knack for playing complex characters, but she finds her match in Grant, who immerses himself in the role with such conviction that it is hard to believe he is simply acting. Like Delirium, this show boasts plenty of unexpected twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: The Undoing can be viewed on Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV+.

4) Fatal Attraction (2023)

Fans of the old movie shouldn't miss out on this modern adaptation (Image via Official Instagram Page/Paramount+)

Fatal Attraction starring Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, and Amanda Peet is based on the 1987 film directed by Adrian Lyne. Like Delirium, the narrative of this show puts the focus on complex lead characters. Jackson's Dan Gallagher is a married man, but he goes on to have an affair with Caplan's Alex Forrest, which gets far too complicated when she refuses to allow him to end it.

In thrillers, the audience often gets to see the plot unfold from one person's perspective, but Fatal Attraction does things a little differently. By providing different points of view, the show allows viewers to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation at hand, which helps boost engagement. Also, in comparison to the movie, the show explores the human psyche in more detail.

Where to watch: Episodes of Fatal Attraction are available on Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Platform 7 (2023)

Platform 7, like Delirium, features plenty of unexpected plot twists (Image via ITVX)

Like Delirium, this show is also based on a book, written by Louise Doughty. In the lead is Jasmine Jobson, who plays Lisa Evans. When she sees a cataclysmic event unfold before her eyes on platform 7 of a railway station, her mind makes an instant connection between what she witnessed and her own life.

Similar to Agustina in Delirium, Lisa is a well-developed character who the audience finds interesting and therefore is motivated to find out exactly what happened to her in the past.

Bookworms would agree that the story isn't an exact copy of the source material, but the show still manages to maintain the same level of intrigue by adding new characters and unexpected twists. As Platform 7 contains only 4 episodes, it is the perfect choice for a weekend binge.

Where to watch: Platform 7 can be streamed on Apple TV+, Stan, and ITVX.

6) The Clearing (2023)

The Clearing is a must-watch for viewers who enjoy shows based on real events (Image via Hulu)

The thing that stands out about Delirium is that it is never easy to predict which direction the story will take. The same is the case with The Clearing, containing eight episodes. It stars Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce and Julia Savage, among others. The Clearing feels particularly chilling because it is inspired by the real story of a cult led by a female leader.

Like Delirium's Agustina, Palmer's character also has to deal with the demons from her past. The skilled actor does a great job of portraying how Freya's time with the Kindred cult impacted her psyche in more than one way. The narrative switches between different timelines, but the transitions are so smooth that the viewer doesn't have to worry about missing out on any of the details.

Where to watch: The Clearing is available for streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+.

7) Disclaimer (2024)

Cate Blanchett plays the older version of Catherine while Leila George portrays the younger version of the character (Image via Apple TV+)

Disclaimer, like Delirium, invites viewers to take a walk down memory lane. Containing seven episodes in total, the psychological thriller is based on a novel by Renée Knight.

Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a reputed journalist and documentarian. Her life comes crumbling down when she receives a book that she feels is about her past. Starring alongside Blanchett is Kevin Kline, who plays Stephen Brigstocke. A retired teacher, Stephen, believes that Catherine is responsible for the death of his son.

Disclaimer keeps viewers engaged because each new episode carries new revelations that add to the drama and intrigue. It is interesting to note that even though the premise may seem simple at first glance, the story is actually quite layered and complicated, which will certainly appeal to fans of the genre.

Where to watch: Disclaimer can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Viewers who enjoyed Delirium should make a point to check out these engrossing titles because they feature unpredictable storylines that will keep them guessing.

