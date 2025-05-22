Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 has brought Nicole Kidman's show to the snow-covered Alps with a new set of guests. Following Masha's unorthodox psychedelic treatments, the perfect strangers Imogen, Victoria, Mateo, Peter, David, Tina, Wolfie, Brian, and Sister Agnes will explore their challenges and traumas through the wellness retreat.

The first two episodes gave viewers a sneak peek into what each new character brings this season. Taking the story forward, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3, The Field Trip, will be released on May 28, 2025, at 12 am ET on Hulu.

The next episode will mark the commencement of Masha's psychedelic treatment on the guests, which was paused due to David Sharpe's late arrival. Viewers will get to witness how the guests will react to the treatment and how their bonds will grow in the next episode.

When will Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3 be released?

With two episodes already unveiled for the show, the next part will be released for streaming on May 28, 2025. The episode, titled The Field Trip, will be out at 12 am ET.

Release dates and times for other episodes in the series have also been shared. Below is a table for the release details on the upcoming episodes.

Episode number Release date and time 3 May 28, 2025 at 12 am ET 4 June 4, 2025 at 12 am ET 5 June 11, 2025 at 12 am ET 6 June 18, 2025 at 12 am ET 7 June 25, 2025 at 12 am ET 8 July 2, 2025 at 12 am ET

Where to watch episode 3 of the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is a Hulu original series. The series will have eight episodes, with the third episode set to be released soon. Viewers can watch all the released and upcoming episodes of the show on Hulu.

Viewers can also subscribe to the streaming platform through their varied plans to stream the new series. An ad-supported plan is charged at $9.99/month ($99.99 per year). Students can get this plan for $1.99/month. The ad-free plan is available for all at $18.99 per month.

Options are also available for Hulu + Live TV plans, bringing additional platforms such as Disney+ and ESPN+ at varied prices. Bundle plans are also available for more suitable options.

What to expect in the upcoming episode 3?

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu)

The second season of the show took Masha's psychedelic transformation retreat up the hills. The infamous healing guru gets another chance to try her new and unique treatment technique with the help of her former acquaintance, Helena. It was at Zauberwald that Helena had previously helped Masha, introducing her to the drugs that changed the life of the latter.

Episode 1 displayed the variety of characters that viewers will witness this season. While it ended with confusion and a delay in the start of the program, episode 2 further brought more complexities, interspersed with some moments of bonding.

As David Sharpe, the missing guest, arrived at the end of episode 2, it is anticipated that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3 will showcase everything Masha has in store in her new treatment program.

The official description of the episode reads:

"Martin escorts the guests to a museum in a nearby picturesque town – a trip that sees the healing protocol take hold with varying effects."

How the guests will experience the treatment and what will happen between them will be further explored through episode 3.

Watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3 on Hulu.

