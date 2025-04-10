Which YouTubers have a cameo in Black Mirror Season 7?

Netflix's hit show Black Mirror has returned with a new Season 7. An anthology series, each episode features a distinct plot, cast, and setting — each tied by a sci-fi "what if" theme. The new season has some brand new actors appearing. Episode 6, titled USS Callister: Into Infinity in particular, has an interesting cast that includes two popular YouTubers.

UK YouTubers and Minecraft content creators Thomas "TommyInnit" (15.1 million subscribers) and Daniel "DanTDM" (29.2 million subscribers) are present in the episode. They don't have any dialogue and appear for a few seconds at the one-hour and nine-minute mark.

This is the first time that there have been cameos from YouTubers/content creators in the Black Mirror series. TommyInnit and DanTDM can be seen suited in a sci-fi coded intergalactic suit, battling it out with the crew of the USS Callister.

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Black Mirror S07, E06)

TommyInnit and DanTDM's roles explained in Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7, Episode 6 features cameos from TommyInnit and DanTDM. The gamers can be spotted in a couple of frames during the episode.

The two don intergalactic suits and appear in what seems to be a space battle against the crew members of the USS Callister. They’re part of an MMO where real players can join in and are seen fighting the main cast — who, notably, have no player tags and are mistaken for rogue elements in the server.

The USS Callister: Into Infinity is a direct sequel to USS Callister, which appeared in Black Mirror's Season 4, Episode 1 (December 29, 2017). This episode features returning actors from the original episode — Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen, and Paul G. Raymond.

Not the first time DanTDM has had a cameo

UK YouTuber DanTDM made another brief appearance this year. He was briefly featured in the recently released A Minecraft Movie, which premiered on April 4, 2025. The film stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

DanTDM didn’t have any dialogue in the movie. Along with him, Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady also appeared in the movie briefly. Technoblade is also honored with a crowned pig tribute in the movie.

DanTDM also appeared in the 2021 fantasy film Free Guy. The movie featured several other popular content creators along with him, including Sean "Jacksepticeye," Tyler "Ninja," Imane "Pokimane," and Lannan "LazarBeam," all of whom had minor dialogue roles.

