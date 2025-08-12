When will Netflix’s Fixed premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Fixed is Netflix's upcoming adult animated comedy, packed with outrageous humor and, surprisingly, a heartfelt center. Directed by five-time Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky, renowned for Samurai Jack, Dexter's Laboratory, Primal, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the movie does something irreverent with the ancient human-canine bond.The plot centers on quick-tongued canine Bull as he enjoys one last night of freedom before his life is forever altered. Fixed is more than just another animated animal escapade, it's an R-rated romp filled with visual gags, wacky situations, and a cast of offbeat characters voiced by an A-list cast.As Tartakovsky described it to Netflix Tudum, the film seeks to blend the character-based comedy of Bridesmaids and Anchorman with the type of hyperbolic animation that has dominated much of his work.Netflix’s Fixed will premiere on August 13, 2025, featuring a voice cast led by Adam Devine, Kathryn Hahn, Idris Elba, Bobby Moynihan, and Fred Armisen. What is Fixed about?Fixed (Image via Sony Pictures Animation)At the helm of Fixed is Bull, a neurotic yet self-assured dog voiced by Adam Devine. After being caught in one too many compromising moments, Bull learns that his owners have booked him for neutering the following morning.With the loss of what he believes to be the source of his charm looming, Bull rounds up his closest neighborhood friends for an all-night adventure. His ultimate intention? To confess his love to Honey, the glamorous show dog next door.Tartakovsky has cast Bull as a mix of bravado and vulnerability, &quot;a complete human, as a dog,&quot; he told Netflix Tudum. Throughout the evening, the canine crew gets into mishaps, rivalries, and tender moments as Bull discovers his true strength lies in who he is on the inside, not in his dangly bits.The tone of the film is aggressively adult, with jokes and situations aimed squarely at adults, yet still capable of striking an emotional note concerning self-esteem and friendship.The look of Fixed leans into high-energy caricature and exaggerated reaction, meant to stretch the boundaries of 2D animation. Tartakovsky has named classic comedies such as Young Frankenstein and Dumb and Dumber as tone references, hoping for a mix of quick character wit and physical comedy that animation can provide.Read More: ‘Who’s playing Shrek?’: Internet reacts as ‘Shrek 5’ gets delayed to June 30, 2027 from its original 2026 release dateWho stars in Netflix's Fixed?Fixed has an ensemble voice cast led by Adam Devine as Bull, the fast-talking, adrenaline-addicted mutt whose adventure propels the film. Kathryn Hahn voices Honey, the glamorous and sassy show dog and romantic interest of Bull.According to Genndy Tartakovsky’s interview with Tudum, Hahn allegedly requested that her role be made just as raunchy as those of the male characters, prompting a retouched script that amplified her comedic lines.Idris Elba voices Rocco, a self-assured and wise boxer who brings swagger and down-to-earth advice to the pack. Bobby Moynihan plays Lucky, Bull's lovable best friend whose bumbling clumsiness supplies much of the movie's slapstick humor, while Fred Armisen voices Fetch, a social media-obsessed dachshund.Read More: “Miss You, My Friend”: Billy Crystal pays tribute to Robin Williams on the 11th anniversary of his deathBeck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, River Gallo, and Grey DeLisle join the cast as Sterling, Molasses, Frankie, and Nana, an elderly canine with wicked comedic timing. Each performer contributes a personal style to their role, adding to the movie's mix of witty dialogue and slapstick silliness.Tartakovsky has stated that the rapport between cast members played a big part in determining the film's final tone, with various actors submitting suggestions that ended up being incorporated into the screenplay.Read More: Is Shrek 5's theatrical release delayed again? Details exploredThe Sony Pictures Animation production will debut exclusively on Netflix, making Tartakovsky's newest animated film instantly available to audiences without a theatrical window.