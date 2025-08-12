Is Shrek 5's theatrical release delayed again? Details explored

DreamWorks Animation revealed yet another postponement of the eagerly awaited Shrek 5 on August 11, 2025. The film is now slated to be released on June 30, 2027, according to Variety.

Ad

The fifth installment in the main film series and seventh overall in the franchise, Shrek 5 will feature Zendaya in a new role alongside Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz reprising their roles from the previous films in the franchise.

Ogre’s return postponed: Shrek 5 delayed to 2027

Shrek (Image via Prime Video)

Shrek 5 will not be arriving as early as fans had hoped, as the animated sequel's release has now been rescheduled, again! This isn't the first time the project got delayed; initially, the film was slated for a July 1, 2026, release, which later shifted to December 23, 2026. DreamWorks and Universal haven't officially released a statement regarding the delay.

Ad

Trending

The production for the film began in January 2024. In an interview with Collider on June 24, 2024, Eddie Murphy confirmed that voice recording sessions for Shrek 5 were already in progress.

Early talks about expanding the franchise began in the mid-2010s, and the concept has been in development for several years. Following a period of scheduling changes and script tweaks, the sequel finally got underway, bringing Zendaya in for a new role and reuniting the original cast.

Ad

Shrek franchise over the years

Ad

William Steig's 1990 picture book Shrek!, which tells the tale of a grumpy yet charming ogre who falls in love with a "ugly princess," served as the inspiration for the Shrek franchise. DreamWorks adapted it into a movie in 2001, in which Shrek, with Donkey's help, sets out to reclaim his swamp and saves Princess Fiona, who is hiding a magical curse.

Its ability to bring strange, endearing characters to life while fusing humor and touching storytelling in spin-offs and sequels makes it one of the most beloved and enduring animation franchises.

Ad

Given below is a list of all the films in the franchise over the years:

Shrek – May 18, 2001 Shrek 2 – May 19, 2004 Shrek the Third – May 18, 2007 Shrek Forever After – May 21, 2010 Puss in Boots – October 28, 2011 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – December 21, 2022 Shrek 5 – Scheduled for June 30, 2027 (upcoming)

For more than twenty years, the Shrek franchise has expanded beyond its four original films and now encompasses theme park rides, TV specials, and offshoots such as Puss in Boots. It has cemented its place in modern pop culture and animation history by using its mix of fairy tale spoof, suitable humor for children, and beloved characters.

Ad

Shrek 5 is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2027. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More