Is Shrek 5's theatrical release delayed again? Details explored

DreamWorks Animation revealed yet another postponement of the eagerly awaited Shrek 5 on August 11, 2025. The film is now slated to be released on June 30, 2027, according to Variety.
The fifth installment in the main film series and seventh overall in the franchise, Shrek 5 will feature Zendaya in a new role alongside Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz reprising their roles from the previous films in the franchise.
Ogre’s return postponed: Shrek 5 delayed to 2027
Shrek 5 will not be arriving as early as fans had hoped, as the animated sequel's release has now been rescheduled, again! This isn't the first time the project got delayed; initially, the film was slated for a July 1, 2026, release, which later shifted to December 23, 2026. DreamWorks and Universal haven't officially released a statement regarding the delay.
The production for the film began in January 2024. In an interview with Collider on June 24, 2024, Eddie Murphy confirmed that voice recording sessions for Shrek 5 were already in progress.
Early talks about expanding the franchise began in the mid-2010s, and the concept has been in development for several years. Following a period of scheduling changes and script tweaks, the sequel finally got underway, bringing Zendaya in for a new role and reuniting the original cast.
Shrek franchise over the years
William Steig's 1990 picture book Shrek!, which tells the tale of a grumpy yet charming ogre who falls in love with a "ugly princess," served as the inspiration for the Shrek franchise. DreamWorks adapted it into a movie in 2001, in which Shrek, with Donkey's help, sets out to reclaim his swamp and saves Princess Fiona, who is hiding a magical curse.
Its ability to bring strange, endearing characters to life while fusing humor and touching storytelling in spin-offs and sequels makes it one of the most beloved and enduring animation franchises.
Given below is a list of all the films in the franchise over the years:
- Shrek – May 18, 2001
- Shrek 2 – May 19, 2004
- Shrek the Third – May 18, 2007
- Shrek Forever After – May 21, 2010
- Puss in Boots – October 28, 2011
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – December 21, 2022
- Shrek 5 – Scheduled for June 30, 2027 (upcoming)
For more than twenty years, the Shrek franchise has expanded beyond its four original films and now encompasses theme park rides, TV specials, and offshoots such as Puss in Boots. It has cemented its place in modern pop culture and animation history by using its mix of fairy tale spoof, suitable humor for children, and beloved characters.
Shrek 5 is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2027. Stay tuned for more updates.