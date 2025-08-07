"Is there anything she can’t do" - Netizens react to Zendaya impersonating Law Roach in new campaign for On

A video of Zendaya impersonating her longtime friend and celebrity stylist Law Roach for her new campaign with On recently went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Roach and the Euphoria actress joined hands for the latter's creative partnership with the Swiss sportswear brand, launching the new “Be Every You” campaign on August 7, 2025.As part of the campaign's promotion, the sportswear company released a teaser featuring Law Roach and Zendaya. In the teaser, Law holds a mock audition for the actress, urging her to say the tagline, &quot;Who says you have to choose,&quot; in different ways.Roach first asks her to speak the tagline as herself. Following this, he tells her to imitate a British accent and a security guard at the red carpet, before finally asking her to impersonate him.The actress's impersonations were met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:&quot;Is there anything she can’t do.&quot;𝓩𝓸𝔃𝓲 ♡ @zozilovesLINK@PopBase Is there anything she can’t doSeveral netizens praised her impersonations, adding that she is talented and calling her Law Roach impression the &quot;most Zendaya thing ever.&quot;💎tdk💎 @tdkimberLINK@PopBase she's so unbelievably talented lol, man I love watching her perform!Jessie @urbellaxoxLINK@PopBase she did it too well im afraid😍domiii☆ @chihiroloverrLINK@PopBase zendaya impersonating law is the most zendaya thing ever😭😭 absolutely iconicCineAIx @ItsCine_AIXLINK@PopBase Zendaya always knows how to serve! This tribute to Law Roach is iconic 🔥Others applauded the actress for her comedic chops, calling it &quot;underrated.&quot;Pictures Studio @picturessstudioLINK@PopBase zendaya’s comedic timing is so underrated 😂 she nailed thisever 🐝 @stalkedbythefbiLINK@PopBase goofy queenlychee martini @lecheIIeLINK@PopBase it’s Law wheezing behind the camera for me 💀Parizaad @Parizaad___LINK@PopBase She nailed it, charisma and comedy on point!Zendaya and Law Roach designed a new shoe for OnThe Greatest Showman actress first collaborated with On in 2024, appearing in their fall 2024 and spring 2025 campaigns. Now, Law Roach has joined the fold for the Swiss company's fall 2025 apparel collection, working with the actress on a new shoe for the ongoing campaign.According to Teen Vogue, the duo unveiled their Cloudzone Moon sneaker on August 7, 2025. The new model reportedly features a &quot;breathable mesh with plush forefoot padding and On’s signature CloudTec® midsole.&quot;Filmmaker Bardia Zeinali directed the new campaign, which was photographed by Emily Lipson. The campaign features Zendaya in the sportswear brand's new bomber jacket, body suit, and track jacket as part of its 2025 fall collection, now available on the company's website and stores.The actress stated that the campaign's story &quot;felt personal&quot; in a recent press statement, adding:“Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal — a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole. To me, it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves.”Meanwhile, Law Roach recently shared a rare update about the upcoming nuptials between Zendaya and Tom Holland. Speaking to E! News on July 17, the celebrity stylist revealed that both stars have yet to start the wedding planning, adding:&quot;The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.&quot;Furthermore, Roach teased that the Dune actress would be a &quot;secret bride&quot; and preferred to keep things close to her chest. He continued that he was excited about their upcoming film, The Odyssey, adding that three people he cared about (Zendaya, Holland, and Anne Hathaway) were part of the Christopher Nolan flick.The fantasy movie, based on Homer's epic poem, also stars Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron, and is scheduled for release in July 2026.Film Updates @FilmUpdatesLINKZendaya upcoming projects 🎬 • ‘THE DRAMA,’ dir. Kristoffer Borgli, co-starring Robert Pattinson. • ‘SPIDER-MAN 4,’ co-starring Tom Holland. • Christopher Nolan’s next film, co-starring Tom Holland &amp;amp;amp; Anne Hathaway. • ‘DUNE: MESSIAH’ dir. Denis Villeneuve • ‘EUPHORIA’In addition to The Odyssey, Zendaya is also filming the final installment of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, also starring Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh. Dune: Part Three will reportedly release in December 2026. Meanwhile, season 3 of her HBO show, Euphoria, is also slated for release in 2026.