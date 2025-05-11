"That's so intimate"— Internet reacts as Law Roach spills the beans on Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans

Former celebrity stylist Law Roach spilled the beans about the wedding plans of American actress Zendaya and her fiancé, actor Tom Holland. During an interview with Aria Hughes for the Please Explain podcast by Complex on May 9, 2025, he revealed that Zendaya and Holland were planning to host a private wedding ceremony with a select number of guests.

"They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won’t be a Vogue spread; there won’t be pictures of the wedding. The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy," Law Roach remarked.

Netizens immediately flooded the social media platform X with their reactions to the same. Some X users applauded the couple for opting for a private ceremony and choosing to keep wedding details under wraps. One user wrote:

"That’s so intimate oh my god can they get any dreamier??"

"I love how much Zendaya and Tom protect their relationship," another user wrote.

"I can really respect that, they just want some privacy in certain aspects of their life!!" a netizen added.

However, some online users were more skeptical and suggested that Tom Holland and his fiancée's privacy efforts were part of a publicity strategy to generate buzz ahead of the wedding.

"That's so silly, they know they are famous, I don't know why they try to be 'private', yo know the life you signed for," a netizen commented.

"The PR tactics of attention!! We littry know these," another X user added.

"Not sure how clever it was to announce that bc now every paparazzi will go to great lengths to get a picture," another netizen observed.

Some netizens shared their thoughts specifically on the Euphoria actress' decision not to release any pictures of her wedding dress.

"So basically, Zendaya’s wedding dress is the fashion world’s Area 51.... interesting," another user wrote.

"Good for her. Probably bc all any of you do anyways is judge everything she wears or does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ she doesn’t want her wedding dress stained with anonymous hatred," a netizen remarked.

Law Roach talks about Zendaya's gown for her wedding with Tom Holland, says it's something "no one gets to see"

Zendaya and Tom Holland (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned Please Explain podcast, Law Roach discussed details about Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding plans, revealing that the couple was preparing for a deeply private ceremony. According to a US Weekly article dated May 10, 2025, the couple got engaged in January 2025 following a long-term relationship.

During the interview, when the host Aria Hughes asked Law Roach about the possibility of designing the actress's wedding dress, the former celebrity stylist revealed that he had not given much thought to it yet. He added that the Dune actress had several major projects on the horizon, and his attention was centered on styling her for her upcoming press tours.

"No! Zendaya is working on like six movies. I’m thinking about the press tours," Law Roach added.

He further emphasized how both Tom Holland and Zendaya were very secretive about the details of their relationship, adding that not only was their wedding expected to be extremely private, but there would also be no pictures of the wedding gown worn by the actress.

"It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest." Law Roach clarified.

Roach also explained that, given the intimate nature of the ceremony, the guests would also have to follow the rules and would not be able to share pictures from the event.

"The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it’ll be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see," he remarked.

Currently, both Zendaya and Tom Holland are actively involved in their acting career and have a lineup of movies for release. Both of them will star together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to premiere in July 2026.

