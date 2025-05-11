"TBH, that makes sense"— Perez Hilton reacts as Zendaya's stylist claims her wedding with Tom Holland will be "as private as possible"

Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly got engaged in January this year, and fans are eager to learn more about their wedding details. In a May 9 episode of Complex's Please Explain, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, said their wedding will be "as private as possible."

The pop culture commentator and podcaster, Perez Hilton, who also writes for his eponymous blog website, has reacted to Law Roach's statement on Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding. Perez Hilton, in his May 9 blog, nodded along with what Roach said about the couple's wedding.

"TBH, that makes sense. The couple has been incredibly private about their romance. Heck, if they hadn’t gotten caught kissing in that car all those years ago, who knows if they would have ever gone public, y’know? But it’s still a shame! Zendaya kills it in the fashion game, so we KNOW that dress is gonna be somethin’ else!" Hilton wrote.

In an interview with E! News on April 8, Law Roach said that the couple has so many projects lined up in 2026 that Roach is resting up for it.

What did Law Roach say about Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding?

Law Roach announced his retirement in 2023 but returned to the celebrity styling business for the Met Gala. To discuss his latest work, he appeared in the May 9 episode of Complex's Please Explain. At a point in the interview, the host asked about Zendaya's wedding dress, to which Roach replied:

“She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They’re trying to be as private as possible. There won’t be a Vogue spread or there won’t be pictures of the wedding, and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

In the interview, the host asked Law Roach if he had dreamt up how the Dune star's wedding gown would be, to which he replied:

"“No” — since he’s been too busy coming up with looks for her upcoming press tours. Understandable! The wedding is said to be “far away.” Fingers crossed we get lucky and the couple decided to share some pics from their big day after all!"

As fans await wedding details, here's a look at Zendaya and Tom Holland's reported relationship

After the completion of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Z and Tom Holland started appearing on each other's Instagram, and rumors about their relationship started surfacing on the Internet. In 2017, they both talked about their friendship. In 2019, they shared their first on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to a People magazine January 6 report, amid all the rumors about them dating, they both denied a romantic angle, until the pair was spotted kissing in a car on July 2, 2021. The couple continued to hold hands at various events and attended several sporting events together in the following years.

The internet buzzed when the Euphoria actress walked the Golden Globe red carpet in January 2025, wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger and sporting a "t" tattoo. TMZ reported on January 6 that Tom and Zendaya are engaged now, and a source revealed to the tabloid news outlet that Tom Holland allegedly proposed to his partner sometime between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

