"She's my annoying little sister sometimes" — Law Roach talks about meeting 13-year-old Zendaya and promising to support each other

Celebrity stylist Law Roach and actress Zendaya have a bond that transcends typical industry collaborations. In a recent interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Roach spoke about their unique connection, which began over a decade ago when Zendaya was just 13 years old.

Their chance encounter sparked mutual respect and a promise to support each other's growth. This commitment fostered a long-lasting partnership between the two, which has seen them both rise to the top in their respective fields.

"She's my annoying little sister sometimes, and I think I'm her annoying big brother sometimes," Roach said.

He then spoke about "loyalty in this industry" and added:

"And you know, it just feels good. Like you said, loyalty in this industry isn't... you don't see that that often. But it really is just family at this point."

Zendaya and Law Roach's pinky promise

Law Roach recently opened up about his bond with Zendaya during an interview with ET's Rachel Smith. Their friendship began with a pinky promise made over a decade ago when the actress was a young teenager. Speaking about the same, the fashion stylist said:

"So, we made a pinky promise together when I met her when she was 13 that we would, I would do everything to support and to help her grow, and as she grew she would take me with her and that's exactly what she did."

He added:

"She kept her promise and I kept my promise to her, and we grew up together."

Zendaya recently made headlines after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala. She turned heads with her peacock-inspired Maison Margiela outfit and then changed into a look by Rita Watnick. Zendaya, who co-chaired the event with Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, stunned individuals by slipping into a second gown so quickly.

Roach spoke about the same and credited Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, and the entire team as he told ET:

"I have to give a lot of credit to Anna Wintour and the team at Vogue, and also the staff and the team at the Met. They were very generous and kind to kind of listen to our story."

In order to secure permission for Zendaya's multi-look Met Gala appearance, Roach emphasized their desire to "tell the story of fashion and celebrate John Galliano's work through the years." Speaking about the outfit change, he said:

"I think the story was convincing so they gave us a little room and we went in and took off the first look and changed the makeup a little bit ... so, it was her and her makeup artist, Raul, and they gave us some time and came back out and then we closed the carpet."

Law Roach on the Met Gala looks

Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist and self-proclaimed "fashion soulmate" of 13 years, recently spoke to TODAY.com about the inspiration and story behind the Met Gala looks. Speaking about their dynamic, he called the actress the "grounding force" in their relationship and said:

"We call each other ‘Big Ideas’ and ‘Small Details.’ I’m the big ideas. I dream in grandeur. These huge, not realistic dreams. Her thing is the small details."

However, for the 2024 Met Gala, their collaboration transcended their usual dynamic. Roach explained the two looks were meant to be a unified piece, telling a singular story of the artistry of John Galliano.

"For me, growing up, that’s what I thought fashion was: John Galliano at Dior. It was a world I was captivated by but I didn’t think I could live in, breathe in, have space in. Last night was a celebration of the world that has inspired me for so long," he said.

The 2024 Met Gala also marked a turning point for Roach. Having announced his retirement from personal styling in 2023, the event marked his return after a seven-month hiatus.

