5 Best dressed singers at the Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 became yet another one to be remembered because of the timeless looks it served, in accordance with the theme, 'The Garden of Time'. While talking about the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2024, the four co-chairs — Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth, definitely stole the show.

Adding to the list of the many unforgettable dresses this evening were singers Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Rosalia, Rita Ora, Bad, Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo, but the looks listed made it an unforgettable Met.

Top 5 best-dressed singers at Met Gala 2024

1) Tyla

When it came to doing justice to the theme of Garden of Time, Tyla went all out once again, just like she does for every Met Gala she attends. For this year, Tyla chose the Balmain by Olivier Rousteing.

The dress was a cream-toned, structured gown, with a mermaid train at the bottom. She paired it with an hourglass-shaped purse and a metallic curvy necklace.

She had to be carried through the stairs of the Met Museum because the solid structure of her dress restricted her movement. The moment she was carried across the stairs went viral, with several meme pages giving it their own rendition.

Once inside, Olivier Rousteing cut her dress short, transforming it into a mini dress.

2) Cardi B

Cardi B stunned at the Met Gala 2024 with a grand look. She went for a Windowsen feather-trimmed gown, whose volume spread across the whole Met Gala courtyard. The length of the dress took an entourage of 9 to fan out its entirety.

Cardi B at the 2024 Met (Image via X/@23metgala)

Cardi paired the look with a matching tall black turban, and diamond and emerald jewelry which included earrings, a neckpiece, and a chunky bracelet.

3) Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray went for a custom-designed dress by Alexander McQueen's Seán McGirr. The dress was corseted on top, with silk, georgette, and tulle fabrics. The highlight of the dress was the real-looking branches, which were hand embroidered into the dress, going over her head.

Lana Del Ray from Met 2024 (Images via X/@l0tusfleur_)

The branches going over her head also made way for a grand headpiece. A piece of tulle was draped on the branches, falling over her face and making it a veil. It became one of the most memorable headpieces of Met Gala 2024.

4) Dua Lipa

When it came to the Met Gala 2024, Dua chose to go with a custom Marc Jacobs dress. The boudoir body-hugging, transparent lacey skirt with a train, was paired with a lacey blouse over a white corset, and a voluminous feather sash. The red hair was an added plus that gave an extra edge to the look.

For her accessories, Dua chose diamond pieces from Tiffany & Co, which included a necklace, earrings, waist chains, and rings. Dua kept the makeup minimal with a faint smoky eye and nude lipstick.

5) Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande looked angelic in her pastel corset gown by Loewe. The perfectly structured top broke into a flowy pleated skirt featuring multiple pastel shades. The angel gown was inspired by Ariana's birthstone, pearls, according to what she said on the red carpet. What completed her look were the feathery petals stuck on the sides of her eyes. Her tattoos added to the allure of the sleeveless dress.

Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met (Image via X/@ArianaToday)

Ariana was also revealed to be the performer for the Met Gala 2024. For her performance, she changed into a number from John Galliano for Mason Margiela. The strapless sheer dress was in the hues of blue, green, and purple. Her makeup and the face studs were kept the same, paired with her signature long ponytail.

The theme for Met Gala 2025 will be 'Extragalactic: A Retrospective on Space and Fashion'.