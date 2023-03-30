Who is Evan Winiker? Everything to know about Lana Del Rey’s fiancé as netizens go gaga over engagement reports

According to Billboard’s report, Lana Del Rey recently got engaged to her partner Evan Winiker, a talent agency managing partner and musician. Although an official confirmation from the duo themselves is yet to come, fans have already started congratulating the singer on her reported engagement.

While it is unclear as to how long Lana and Evan have been together, the two have been spotted several times hanging out in public together over the past six months. Back in September 2022, the duo attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival along with a group of friends.

Earlier this month, Lana and Evan were seen enjoying drinks and dinner at Pioneertown’s Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in California. Fans even approached them for pictures at the restaurant.

2023 seems to be an exciting year for Lana, who just released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd on March 24. She also received the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music ceremony earlier in March.

Lana Del Rey's reported fiancé is a managing partner at Range Media

Although the 37-year-old songstress has kept her reported relationship with Evan private, their relationship allegedly began a few months ago. Lana was also seen sporting a beautiful diamond sparkler at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1.

The Grammy-nominated singer’s reported fiancé currently works as the managing partner of Range media. Evan joined the company in 2021. He manages a stable of talent including Skyler Stonestreet, Daya, MAX, Walk Off the Earth, and Disco Biscuits.

Evan said in an interview with Variety that as a manager, his goal is to always surround his clients with the best teams in every field. He continued:

“This ecosystem is truly that. It’s an environment of forward-thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up.”

Lana Del Rey's fiancé is a musician himself. He was part of a New Jersey indie rock band called Steel Train from 2002 to 2012. Jack Antonoff, one of his fellow bandmates, frequently collaborates with Lana and also worked on her new album, Ocean Blvd.

Evan Winiker previously worked at Full Stop Management for four years. Prior to that, he spent five years serving at Brandon Creed’s Creed Co., which was merged with Jeffrey Azoff’s shop to form Full Stop in 2017.

Fans react to news of Lana Del Rey's engagement

Lana’s fans started pouring in their congratulatory messages after the reports of her engagement to Evan Winiker broke out. They expressed their happiness for the singer and wished the duo a happy life ahead. Some were too shocked to even believe the news.

biela @babybils777 babe wake up my mother lana del rey is engaged babe wake up my mother lana del rey is engaged

supremejesuslover @y2kenlee LANA DEL REY IS ENGAGED TO EVAN WINIKER FROM STEEL TRAIN ?!2?:/!/! LANA DEL REY IS ENGAGED TO EVAN WINIKER FROM STEEL TRAIN ?!2?:/!/!

alis @spinnersunburn Mr President… Lana Del Rey is engaged Mr President… Lana Del Rey is engaged https://t.co/PpgtmGdzY5

mariam @trumanswhack lana del rey are you engaged ? It’s not really my business I’m only 14 and stuff but I have always thought that we were going to get married lana del rey are you engaged ? It’s not really my business I’m only 14 and stuff but I have always thought that we were going to get married

Lana Del Rey's fans react to her engagement news (Image via Twitter/@EarthWitch10)

Lana Del Rey's fans react to her engagement news (Image via Twitter/@Musicil0ve)

Lana Del Rey's fans react to her engagement news (Image via Twitter/@aidendelreyy)

Lana Del Rey's fans react to her engagement news (Image via Twitter/@angry_beaverrr)

The Young and Beautiful hitmaker was last linked to Jack Donaghue, a member of the electric band Salem. The two were rumored to be dating since early 2022, but Lana kept did not confirm their relationship, thus it remains unclear as to when the two broke it off.

Prior to Jack, the songstress was in a relationship with the 34-year-old country singer Clayton Johnson, whom she allegedly met in 2020 on a dating app. Lana and Clayton were rumored to be engaged later in 2020 before parting ways. However, the singer did not address the breakup.

Poll : 0 votes