"Who wore it better?" — Internet reacts to viral video of Law Roach spotting Anna Sawai wearing something similar to Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala

On Thursday, May 8, @itgirlenergy retweeted a video clip of stylist Law Roach's reaction to Anna Sawai wearing an outfit similar to that of Zendaya's on the Met Gala red carpet.

While being interviewed by one of the journalists on the red carpet, Roach caught a glimpse of Anna Sawai, with a clear shock registering on his face. The stylist quickly recovered, saying: "Oop, who wore it better?"

For the unversed, Law Roach was not only the stylist behind 28-year-old's Met Gala look, but has been styling the Dune actress since 2011. He also accompanied her to the red carpet that evening.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 4.6 million views, 100K likes, and 4.5K retweets. Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Some netizens claimed that Law Roach should've been fired.

"He needs to be fired because Zendaya deserves better. Ts was so basic !" - commented an X user.

"i just dont get how this happened like, didn't he know what he was styling his clients with? how could he make this mistake??" - added another.

"Ngl, i'm little bit disappointed with his work for this time, Z look was great is just my expectation to high knowing how great last year even we got 2 look & i thought he do Tyla look too, and he himself also did not do great job for his look knowing he will be on red carpet too" - wrote a third netizen.

"I would kill to hear his inner monologue from dis clip" - remarked a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others speculated whether the similarity between the celebrities' outfits was intentional.

"Nah I think he thinks somebody saw what he styled zendaya in and maybe did the sh*t on purpose. Which makes sense cause you know nobody ever wears the same thing at these things" - speculated a fifth user.

"But there’s nothing even remotely original about this look, as it has been done before so many times, including this one from 2016" - pointed out a sixth one.

"Zendaya is smart to walk on the early side. Obviously Rihanna and Beyoncé can wait till past the last minute because they are fully icon status, but I think Zendaya is making good choices for exactly where she’s at in her career." - commented a seventh user.

Zendaya was dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton suit at the Met Gala

Zendaya walked the Met Gala red carpet in a white custom Louis Vuitton suit designed by Pharrell Williams, one of the co-chairs at the event. The Spider-Man actress paired her outfit with a matching tie and a wide-brimmed hat.

Stylist Law Roach joined the actress on the red carpet, continuing their ongoing collaboration. He previously styled her for the 2024 Met Gala, a Bulgari event for Dune, and the LA premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in a Valentino gown.

Unlike Zendaya, it was Anna Sawai's first time at the Met Gala, and she didn't seem fazed by her outfit being similar to that of the former. Sharing an Instagram story of her stylist putting up her Met Gala look, Sawai even suggested that they add the Challengers actress to the homage in its caption.

