Zendaya joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ – First look unveiled

Christopher Nolan's long-awaited epic fantasy-action movie, The Odyssey, is set to come out on July 17, 2026. The movie promises to be a grand spectacle, bringing Homer's timeless story to life with stunning visuals and an exciting story. Zendaya was spotted near a rocky hillside in Favignana, Italy, on March 25.

The movie, which is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, tells the story of Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, and his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. He faces mythical creatures, challenges, and gods along the way as he tries to get back to his wife Penelope.

Zendaya officially joins a star-studded cast in the film along with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more.

Looking at Zendaya’s appearance in The Odyssey

Zendaya's appearance in The Odyssey has given way to new excitement. Her early promotional photos show a stunning look that fits with the epic scale of the movie. Her long tan Grecian dress, fits with the mythological setting of the movie.

Zendaya was seen on set during production on March 26, 2025. As stated by MaxBlizz on March 27, 2025, Zendaya will be playing Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom.

Focusing on the hero Odysseus' treacherous journey home after the Trojan War, the movie is an interpretation of Homer's 8th-century epic. Along the way, he confronts many obstacles, including run-ins with Greek gods and mythical monsters, transforming it into a fascinating journey of ancient myth and heroism.

Plot of The Odyssey

Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, goes on adventures in The Odyssey after the Trojan War. It's been ten years since Odysseus last saw his wife Penelope and son.

Polyphemus the Cyclops, the Sirens (whose songs kill sailors), and Circe (a witch who turns men into pigs) are just a few enemies he faces here. The gods and the natural forces follow him on his journey to test Odysseus.

Odyssey is a story about not giving up when things look bad and trying to get home no matter what. Odysseus fights mythical creatures and faces his past.

Cast of Nolan's The Odyssey

As stated by TMZ, apart from Zendaya, some of Hollywood's biggest stars are in The Odyssey's ensemble cast. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca. Odysseus' son, Telemachus, is played by Tom Holland.

Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Himesh Patel are some of the other famous actors in the cast.

Shooting update from the set

TMZ stated that from the set of The Odyssey on March 26, 2025, the latest photos from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey show Matt Damon looking ripped while filming on location in Favignana, Italy.

Sporting a chiseled physique and a rugged, gray beard, Damon filmed shirtless scenes, wearing wet tan pants and debris on his back. Damon’s impressive abs showed his transformation for the role of Odysseus making him nearly unrecognizable on set.

The Odyssey will be in theaters from July 17, 2026.

