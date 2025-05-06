"You have to be very careful"- When Zendaya gave her bold take on cultural appropriation

Zendaya has become one of the biggest global stars in recent years and has also received significant acclaim for her performances in this time. The former child star now has a fandom that stretches across the globe. But looking back, it seems that Zendaya was very wise from a very young age, perhaps one of the reasons she was able to witness such a magnanimous growth in her career.

Looking back to 2015, we can see that Zendaya had some bold opinions from an early age. In an interview with Nylon, the then-18-year-old actress spoke about cultural appropriation and gave a very important take on the subject, something that remains relevant even today.

When asked about this topic, the actress had said:

"You can go about it as cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation. You have to be very careful. Some things are really sacred and important to other cultures, so you have to be aware, politically, about those things before you just adopt them. In order to appreciate something, you have to know about it and understand."

She elaborated on this:

"You don’t just wear something just to wear it—you have to understand the history behind it. I urge people to take the extra step of knowledge and learn about things. I’m someone who feels uncomfortable with things unless I know [about them]. I’m not going to try something unless I’ve taken the time and effort to learn about it. I just think with the Internet and the resources we have, you should do a little research."

In this interview, Zendaya further discussed how she learned about different cultures and how it was indeed possible for others to do the same.

"It’s a learning process"- Zendaya on knowing about different cultures

Cultures and Cultural appropriation often become difficult topics to talk about, primarily because of the lack of awareness surrounding them. Perhaps if more people were more aware of other cultures, it could solve a lot of problems.

Zendaya spoke about her take on cultures and backgrounds, revealing that knowing about others' cultures was a learning process and needed active participation. When talking about her own experience with learning this, the actress elaborated:

"It’s a learning process. I don’t know everything about every culture and every current event, but you grow and you learn. I just went to Africa and I learned so much about things I had no idea about or wasn’t aware of."

She further encouraged others to do the same, which could reduce the wall that separates different cultures, at least psychologically. She added:

"It was a very interesting experience and I got to learn a lot about where I’m from. It’s a process for everyone and now with social media, I suggest that people try to become more aware and learn. I’m learning just like everybody else."

The experiences that Zendaya talked about are necessary experiences that others should also try and engage in, especially now that access to knowledge isn't as limited.

Shortly before this interview, the actress was in the middle of a controversy after calling out Giuliana Rancic's on-air comments about her hair during the Oscars. She even spoke extensively about it on her Instagram.

Since the time of this interview, Zendaya has been in the heart of several high-profile projects like Dune and The Challengers, among many others. She is also set to appear in The Odyssey, Shrek 5, and The Drama, which are all under production right now.

