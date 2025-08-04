“Zendaya and Alexa would never”- Netizens react as Sydney Sweeney was spotted karaokeing with Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow

Sydney Sweeney was spotted taking part in a karaoke night with her Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow on Saturday, August 2. They visited The GasLite in Santa Monica in Los Angeles.Sweeney plays the role of Cassie Howard on Euphoria and has been part of both seasons so far. Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer plays Jules Vaughn, and Maude Apatow plays Lexi Howard. The three were spotted at The GasLite in Santa Monica on Saturday with some other people as well. As per the Daily Mail, the trio sang the 1993 song What's Up by 4 Non Blondes on karaoke.Fans online have reacted to the news of Sydney Sweeney karaokeing with her co-stars. One X (formerly Twitter) user referenced Euphoria's other stars Zendaya and Alexa Demie, writing:&quot;Zendaya and Alexa would never&quot;&quot;You have to be nice to people you work with even if you don't like them. Y'all need to stop making it a big issue,&quot; another wrote.&quot;this cast reunion bout to break the internet. they better be filming s3 or i’m rioting. who y’all miss the most from the show?&quot; another user mentioned the show.Many users also spoke about reports revealing that Sweeney has been a registered Republican since June 2024. Hence, seeing her with Hunter Schafer, who is a transgender woman (via BBC), caught a few users by surprise, as one wrote:&quot;hunter hanging out with a republican who wants to take away her rights… okay&quot;&quot;so is hunter present there to put some sense into sydeny orr???&quot; another commented.&quot;Hunter hanging with Sydney? Interesting,&quot; another wrote.Also Read: Is Sydney Sweeney a registered Republican? Viral claim explored amid American Eagle campaign backlash Sydney Sweeney spoke about her character in Euphoria season 3 earlier this year2022 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards – Show - (Image Source: Getty)Euphoria was released in June 2019, and it became an instant hit and has had seasons so far. The show follows the lives of high school students, who deal with numerous issues like love, money, social media, drugs, and more. The third season of the show is expected to be released next year, and it will take a five-year jump, taking the characters out of high school.In an interview with Bustle, published on June 27, Sydney Sweeney spoke about being back to shooting with her co-stars for Euphoria, saying:&quot;I'm so happy to be back. It feels like I'm with my OG family. We've been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It's like a reunion.&quot;She also shared that she was &quot;shocked&quot; by the plot line for her character, Cassie, saying:&quot;Goodness. I can say that it's going to be a wild ride. I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie's life. I’m very excited for the entire show.&quot;In another interview with Empire Magazine, published on May 22, Sydney Sweeney spoke about her love for her character, Cassie. She explained that she &quot;is flawed on so many levels&quot; but added that it comes from a place of love. She also added that Cassie will be &quot;unhinged&quot; in season 3 of Euphoria.Also Read: &quot;Already trying to walk back their campaign&quot; - Internet divided by American Eagle's response to Sydney Sweeney's &quot;jeans&quot; controversy