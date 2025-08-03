Is Sydney Sweeney a registered Republican? Viral claim explored amid American Eagle campaign backlash  

Sydney Sweeney's recent campaign with American Eagle has led to plenty of criticism. Amid this, there has also been speculation that the actor is a registered Republican.In July 2025, American Eagle released a campaign with Sweeney, where the actor talks about having &quot;good jeans&quot;, which is a pun on &quot;genes&quot;. It faced major backlash as many people believed that the actor's dialogues in the campaign have racial undertones.Amid this, an X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @time222smoke posted that Sweeney is a registered Republican. &quot;Was about to make a whole youtube video exploring sydney sweeney's choices not defending her but going through her career context and i just found out this lady is an actual registered member of the republican party as of 2024,&quot; the tweet read.Buzzfeed and multiple other sources subsequently confirmed that Sweeney has been registered to the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024, as per the publicly available Department of State voter records. The actor has not responded to these claims yet.Also Read: &quot;Already trying to walk back their campaign&quot; - Internet divided by American Eagle's response to Sydney Sweeney's &quot;jeans&quot; controversySydney Sweeney previously faced backlash over party capsLionsgate's 2025 CinemaCon - Arrivals (Image via Getty)In August 2022, the actor and her brother threw a party for their mother Lisa's 60th birthday. Both of them also shared carousels of pictures from the party online. In the photos, some guests were seen wearing caps, which read, &quot;Make Sixty Great Again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney faced plenty of criticism about the party, with many speculating about her political inclinations, as the caps were reminiscent of MAGA caps. She posted a clarification on her X account, writing:&quot;You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!&quot;Apart from this, however, the actor has never spoken about her political beliefs or shown public support to either Republicans or Democrats. She occasionally takes part in humanitarian causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, transgender rights, Black Lives Matter, and more.Also Read: Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her thoughts clear on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad controversyWhite House communications director slams criticism towards Sydney SweeneyWhite House communications director Steven Cheung recently spoke up against the backlash to Sweeney's American Eagle campaign. He called it &quot;cancel culture&quot; and also labeled it the reason for the results of the 2024 elections.On July 29, Cheung posted a screenshot of a news article by MSNBC with the headline:&quot;Sydney Sweeney's ad shows an unbridled culture shift towards whiteness.&quot;Cheung wrote in his post:&quot;Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They're tired of this bullsh*t.&quot;Steven Cheung @StevenCheung47LINKCancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They're tired of this bullsh*t.In the American Eagle ad, Sweeney is seen donning an entirely denim outfit, as she says:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.&quot;The likes of Doja Cat and Gabby Windey have taken digs at the ad on their social media platforms. Meanwhile, Texas Republican Ted Cruz came out in support of the campaign, slamming the critics.Also Read: &quot;Sounds like jealousy&quot;— Internet reacts as Doja Cat seemingly mocks Sydney Sweeney viral American Eagle commercial in new TikTok post