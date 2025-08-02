Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her thoughts clear on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad controversy

Former Montreal Canadiens' star goalie Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, shared her thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle advertisement. Sweeney recently appeared in an ad that gained attention for highlighting her good jeans on a Times Square billboard. The word &quot;jeans&quot; sounds similar to &quot;genes,&quot; which didn't sit well with a section of the public, who criticized the campaign.Angela answered a fan’s question during an Instagram Q&amp;A session on Friday. She said Sydney is very attractive and joked:&quot;When I first saw it, I thought, 'Yeah, she definitely has great genes because she's incredibly attractive.' But hey, that's just my two cents from someone who likes to keep it real and sensible.&quot;Angela further shared that she has herself worked with American Eagle in her younger years. She made it very clear that the brand has often featured people of diverse backgrounds.&quot;Also, I have a soft spot for the AE brand; I spent a good part of my youth working with them,&quot; Angela said. &quot;If you check out their past ads, they showcase people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and support diverse groups.&quot;Carey Price's wife's IG Story (Image Credits: IG @byangelaprice)Many people online have criticized the ad, saying it focuses too much on looks and gives the wrong message. Others think it’s too sexual and that it promotes ideal beauty and that it's racial. American Eagle responded, saying the campaign is only about the jeans.&quot;Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans&quot; is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngela did not criticize the ad, and her tone was calm and respectful. She did not try to join the online argument.Angela lives in Kelowna, British Columbia, with her husband, Carey Price, and their three kids. The oldest is Liv (born in 2016), Millie (born in 2018), and a son, Lincoln (born in 2020).Carey Price's wife, Angela, talked about living in KelownaCarey Price now stays in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. He is enjoying family time due to an injury that stopped his NHL career. Angela often shares parts of her life on social media. For example, further in her Q&amp;A, she shared her favorite thing about Kelowna.&quot;It's just a big adult play ground for people who love the outdoors!&quot; Angela wrote.Image Credits: IG@byangelapriceAngela often posts about parenting, daily life and sometimes current events. She also speaks up about things like online hate and politics, like during the Donald Trump election and his recent tariffs.