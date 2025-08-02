  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carey Price
  • Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her thoughts clear on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad controversy

Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her thoughts clear on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad controversy

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 02, 2025 19:23 GMT
Carey Price
Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, talked about Sydney Sweeney's jeans controversy (Image Credit: IG @byangelaprice)

Former Montreal Canadiens' star goalie Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, shared her thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle advertisement. Sweeney recently appeared in an ad that gained attention for highlighting her good jeans on a Times Square billboard. The word "jeans" sounds similar to "genes," which didn't sit well with a section of the public, who criticized the campaign.

Ad

Angela answered a fan’s question during an Instagram Q&A session on Friday. She said Sydney is very attractive and joked:

"When I first saw it, I thought, 'Yeah, she definitely has great genes because she's incredibly attractive.' But hey, that's just my two cents from someone who likes to keep it real and sensible."

Angela further shared that she has herself worked with American Eagle in her younger years. She made it very clear that the brand has often featured people of diverse backgrounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Also, I have a soft spot for the AE brand; I spent a good part of my youth working with them," Angela said. "If you check out their past ads, they showcase people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and support diverse groups."
Carey Price&#039;s wife&#039;s IG Story (Image Credits: IG @byangelaprice)
Carey Price's wife's IG Story (Image Credits: IG @byangelaprice)

Many people online have criticized the ad, saying it focuses too much on looks and gives the wrong message. Others think it’s too sexual and that it promotes ideal beauty and that it's racial. American Eagle responded, saying the campaign is only about the jeans.

Ad
"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."
Ad

Angela did not criticize the ad, and her tone was calm and respectful. She did not try to join the online argument.

Angela lives in Kelowna, British Columbia, with her husband, Carey Price, and their three kids. The oldest is Liv (born in 2016), Millie (born in 2018), and a son, Lincoln (born in 2020).

Carey Price's wife, Angela, talked about living in Kelowna

Carey Price now stays in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. He is enjoying family time due to an injury that stopped his NHL career. Angela often shares parts of her life on social media. For example, further in her Q&A, she shared her favorite thing about Kelowna.

Ad
"It's just a big adult play ground for people who love the outdoors!" Angela wrote.
Image Credits: IG@byangelaprice
Image Credits: IG@byangelaprice

Angela often posts about parenting, daily life and sometimes current events. She also speaks up about things like online hate and politics, like during the Donald Trump election and his recent tariffs.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications