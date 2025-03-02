Carey Price's wife Angela doubles down on voting for Donald Trump in 2024 US elections

Injured Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price’s wife Angela stood by her decision to vote for Donald Trump in the recent US elections. Angela, who held a live session on Instagram on Saturday where her followers could ask her questions, responded when asked about regretting voting for Trump.

“No, I do not,” Angela wrote. “The individuals who voted for Trump did so because we desired a significant shift in the status quo; we felt that things needed a thorough shake-up. So, we chose a disruptor.

“Did we expect to agree with every decision he made or to ride off into the sunset? Absolutely not. We understand that meaningful change often comes with challenges, and it requires a certain level of resilience.”

(Credit: IG/@byangelaprice)

Angela also expressed some ire and asked people not to ask her this question every month.

In February, Angela shared her take on Trump imposing tariffs on Canada in a similar Q&A session. As the founder and co-owner of the clothing design label Line Change, tariffs would also affect her business.

“Absolutely," Angela wrote. "This will be a huge hit for us and something we will have to navigate. But as mentioned we were told this was coming so not surprised.”

Carey was considered one of Canada’s greatest goaltenders. He has won multiple Vezina Trophies in the NHL and helped Canada clinch more than one international championship. His career was cut short due to a horrific knee injury that never fully healed despite extensive surgery.

Carey Price’s wife Angela replies to question about Canada becoming the 51st state

During the recent Q&A interaction, Angela responded to a question about whether she was in favor of Canada becoming the 51st US state.

“Well, if it means we get a @target back…,” Angela wrote. “KIDDING! Relax! But no, I’m not pro-Canada becoming part of the US. I can definitely see some benefits to it but overall I would like for them to remain separate. And this is just going off very general information. I have not given any real thought or research in to this.”

(Credit: IG/@byangelaprice)

US President Donald Trump has called for Canada to become the 51st US state since he was reelected. On more than one occasion, he has quipped about making Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky the governor of Canada. Recently, he shared a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, implying that Gretzky was ambivalent about the two nations merging.

