“Will be a huge hit for us”: Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her feelings known after Donald Trump imposes whopping 25% import tariff on Canada

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:22 GMT
Carey Price&rsquo;s wife Angela makes her feelings known after Trump imposes tariffs on importing goods from Canada
Carey Price’s wife Angela makes her feelings known after Trump imposes tariffs on importing goods from Canada [via IMAGN, IG/@byangelaprice]

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela did an Instagram Q &A session with her followers on Saturday. While addressing one of the questions, Angela touched on the matter of the U.S. imposing tariffs on importing goods from Canada and how it could affect her apparel businesses.

Taking effect from this Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant new tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. The tariffs include 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau detailed 25% tariffs on a wide range of U.S. goods worth $155 billion, including alcohol, produce, clothing and household items.

Angela Price is the co-founder of the fashion label Line Change alongside Jeff Petry’s wife Julie. During the Q & A session on Saturday, in response to a question, she mentioned the challenges her business might face due to new tariffs impacting operations in Canada and the U.S.

also-read-trending Trending
“Absolutely. This will be a huge hit for us and something we will have to navigate. But as mentioned we were told this was coming so not surprised,” Angela Price wrote.
via Instagram /@byangelaprice
via Instagram /@byangelaprice

When asked if her political allegiance has changed, Angela expressed that recent developments have aligned with her expectations and haven’t changed her perspective.

“No... everything's been going pretty much as promised.”

Angela had previously mentioned that she is a supporter of the Republican party and had voted for Donald Trump in the latest elections.

Angela also reflected on their family’s move to Kelowna, British Columbia, from Montreal. She shared that while she misses certain aspects of Montreal, she greatly prefers the slower pace of life in BC.

Angela Price reaffirms her support for the Habs even after the end of Carey Price’s Montreal career

During the same Q &A session, Angela Price addressed one question from a follower who asked if she still supports the Habs even though her husband Carey Price is no longer playing for the team. In response, Angela wrote:

“Always and forever will be cheering for the Habs 💙🤍❤️”

She also shared a glimpse of family life by posting a recent photo of Carey spending time with their son Lincoln before bedtime.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice
via Instagram /@byangelaprice

In response to a question about things she has stopped consuming due to health concerns, Angela mentioned being more intentional with her choices, particularly around alcohol. While she hasn’t completely eliminated it, she claimed that she now consumes it with more awareness of its impact on health.

Edited by Debasish
