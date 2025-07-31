"Sounds like jealousy"— Internet reacts as Doja Cat seemingly mocks Sydney Sweeney viral American Eagle commercial in new TikTok post

Netizens have reacted to Doja Cat seemingly mocking Sydney Sweeney after her latest American Eagle denim commercial went viral oline. What started as lighthearted humor involving a pun on the word &quot;jeans&quot; quickly became a cultural flashpoint dividing the internet.Sydney Sweeney was selected to promote American Eagle's 2025 denim collection, which featured the tagline,&quot; Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.&quot; In a promotional video, Sweeney says:“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”In response, Doja Cat took to TikTok to seemingly parody Sweeney's advertisement campaign. The Grammy-winning rapper said:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blee.”Doja Cat's video was quick to take off on social media, with several netizens opining on the dig. &quot;Sounds like jealousy,&quot; a netizen opined.&quot;Jealous? Doja Cat is more successful and has more money. Don’t think it’s jealousy,&quot; replied another.&quot;Funny because what's more diverse than blonde hair/blue eyes? They make up less than 5% of the population. The racists are out in full force,&quot; commented another.&quot;“Jealousy” no. She’s mocking a woman that has given in the male gaze,&quot; another netizen reacted.One user slammed the hate that Sydney Sweeney's advertisement was getting.&quot;I sincerely don’t understand all this vitriol hurled towards an ad making an innocent jeans/genes pun,&quot; the user wrote on X.&quot;Jealousy is not good look,&quot; another commented.&quot;That American Eagle campaign made Sydney more money than @DojaCat has seen in her whole life combined. It's jealously, nothing more. Doja does not care about social issues in the least,&quot; wrote a netizen.A netizen raved about American Eagle's marketing tactic, writing:&quot;This is genius marketing. It is so controversial, and American Eagle is getting so much free advertisement because the woke are so fanatical and triggered.&quot;&quot;It’s hilarious how fast white liberals spiral into outrage over denim if it doesn’t come with a guilt trip. They’d rather see drag queens twerking for toddlers than a proud American woman wearing jeans and smiling,&quot; opined another.As part of their partnership with Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle has released The Sydney Jean, a limited-edition item co-designed by the actress. The jeans also feature a butterfly insignia that symbolizes awareness against domestic violence.The official press release described the product as:''100 % of the purchase price from ‘The Sydney Jean’ will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering free, 24/7, confidential mental health support.''Proceeds from selling the product will go directly to Crisis Text Line, a non-profit supporting domestic violence awareness and elements of mental health.When Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advertisement was compared to Beyoncé's Levi's campaignBeyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles - Source: GettyOn July 30, X user @DesireeAmerica4 likened Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle promotional campaign to Beyoncé's iconic jeans commercial for Levi's in 2024. Posting a comparison collage between the two posters, the user wrote:“So, Beyoncé can pose in Levi jeans and it’s art… But when a white woman does it, it’s a national crisis?”As of writing, the tweet has garnered over 10 million views and 11k likes on X. Beyonce's campaign started in September 2024, shortly after the release of her song Levii's Jeans featuring Post Malone. It was part of the brand's REIIMAGINE campaign.Similar to Sweeney, Beyoncé's campaign also featured a series of advertisements. For instance, one ad showed the Grammy record holder at a laundromat and was seemingly inspired by the 1985 commercial, Launderette.Coming to Sweeney's commercial, it was also criticized by Dr. Anastasia Karklina Gabriel, author of Cultural Intelligence for Marketers. In a LinkedIn post, she accused the campaign of being &quot;firmly rooted in the ideology of American whiteness.&quot;Inclusive marketing strategist and Global CMO advisor, Lola Bakare, criticized the campaign, commenting:“If Sydney Sweeney has good genes in Magamerica 2025… tell me, pray tell Craig Brommers – who has bad genes? Everyone who doesn’t shop at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.??…or everyone who doesn’t look like Sydney Sweeney?”However, American Eagle CMO Craig Broomers described the collaboration as the &quot;biggest&quot; partnership in the brand's history.&quot;We've had a lot of success working with multiple talent in one season, so it's not like that recipe is dead… There are only a few celebrities that have the cachet to be the face of a dual-gender brand, and Sweeney is one of them,&quot; he raved in a recent interview with Modern Retail.The C-Suite official continued:&quot;When she was into the idea of working with us, that's when you say, I think this is a special, unique moment, and it needs to feel like that.&quot;In terms of numbers, the partnership has been extremely lucrative for the brand so far. A Mint report confirms that the company saw a 17% rise in stock prices and over $200 million in market capitalization after the partnership.