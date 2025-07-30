  • home icon
"my jeans are blee": Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney's ad amid American Eagle backlash

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Jul 30, 2025 06:55 GMT
Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans Campaign (Image via YouTube/ American Eagle)

American Eagle’s latest denim campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney has become the internet’s latest cultural flashpoint after Doja Cat's viral parody. While the brand aimed to promote a new product line with light humor, it has instead sparked heated debate across social media platforms.

Now, Doja Cat has weighed in with a viral parody. The campaign’s use of a pun involving 'great genes' and 'great jeans' has drawn both criticism and support. Music artist Doja Cat has since responded with a parody video, adding visibility to the conversation.

Recently, Doja Cat posted a TikTok video referencing the campaign. In the clip, she imitates the campaign’s script using a stylized accent, saying:

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blee.”
The video has been widely circulated, receiving more than a million views. It has become a focal point within the broader online discussion surrounding the campaign and its reception.

Background of Doja Cat’s parody video

The campaign, which promotes American Eagle’s Fall 2025 denim collection, centers around the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.' In one promotional video, Sweeney stands in front of a sign that reads 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes,' before the word 'genes' is replaced with 'jeans.' Another clip shows Sweeney saying:

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”
Some social media users raised concerns about the phrasing, especially given Sweeney’s appearance as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. Critics questioned whether the reference to “great genes” could be interpreted as promoting ideas historically associated with eugenics or exclusivity based on appearance.

On platforms such as TikTok and X, users debated whether the language used in the campaign was a neutral pun or suggestive of broader sociopolitical messaging.

About the American Eagle campaign

As part of the campaign, American Eagle launched a limited-edition item, The Sydney Jean, co-designed with Sweeney. The jeans include a butterfly motif symbolizing domestic violence awareness, which the actress has previously supported. As stated in the brand’s official press release,

''100 % of the purchase price from ‘The Sydney Jean’ will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering free, 24/7, confidential mental health support''
As of July 30, American Eagle has not issued a public statement regarding the criticism. Sydney Sweeney has also not commented publicly on the matter. This campaign is not the first instance in which Sweeney’s public image has prompted online discussion.

In 2022, when images circulated of a family event where some attendees wore hats resembling pro-Trump merchandise, they received attention on social media. The American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney has prompted a wide range of reactions across digital platforms. While interpretations vary from one to another, the overall discussion reflects ongoing sensitivities around branding, representation, and public perception in the current media landscape.

