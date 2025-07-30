"Won't be watching his movies anymore"— Leonardo DiCaprio faces boycott as internet reacts to actor building a luxury hotel in Israel

A luxury hotel project in Israel's Herzliya Marina, in which Leonardo DiCaprio owns a 10% stake, has been approved, according to The Jerusalem Post. An article published by the outlet on July 29 claimed that the Hagag Group Real Estate Entrepreneurship Ltd is leading the project.The real estate firm and brothers Ahikam and Lior Cohen are the other shareholders. The J Post reported that the project received approval from the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee.However, the news of Leonardo's involvement in the partnership sparked backlash online. Some people declared they would boycott his movies.RichardAndree @Richard5093612LINKWon’t be watching his movies anymore&quot;Not spending a dime on any movie that he's in if this continues!!!&quot;, resonated another.&quot;In Israel of all places??? Why tf are most celebrities tone deaf of what's going on in the world?? Yeah f*ck him.&quot;, voiced one more.Several people argued that it contrasted with many of Leonardo DiCaprio's movies, which contain underlying social messages.&quot;Not a good look for him&quot;, commented one X user.&quot;All those movies about the evils of capitalism and he just thought &quot;hmm yeah let's do it&quot; is indicative of a man who's girlfriends aren't ever over 25&quot;, said one.A few others had a rather neutral reaction to the news:&quot;This is gonna pi*s off a lot of extremists on both sides lmaooo&quot;, commented a user.&quot;From wallstreet's money&quot;, humored one person, referencing Leonardo DiCaprio's 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street.Leonardo DiCaprio's luxury hotel in Herzliya Marina is eco-friendlyAccording to The Jerusalem Post, news of Leonardo DiCaprio's partnership with the Hagag Group for the luxury hotel project was first reported in 2018. An article published by the outlet on March 4, 2018, reported that the Oscar-winning actor agreed to invest in the plan because it was &quot;green-certified.&quot; DiCaprio, who is also known for his environmental efforts besides his Hollywood career, said at the time, per The J Post:&quot;Green environmental development is a significant part of building communities that work in partnership with nature and not against it. As we seek to create a future that heads off the most severe effects of climate change, we need projects that push for new developments in environmental design.&quot;Leonardo said the &quot;environmentally friendly&quot; hotel was being designed by Rockwell Group founder David Rockwell and was in alignment with the standards of the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). The J Post reported that the Hagag Group requested to expand the hotel's property from 10,000 sq meters to 51,000 sq meters, and it took this long to get final approval. The building will have a total of 365 rooms across its 14 floors. Leonardo DiCaprio has not yet addressed the public criticism over the project.