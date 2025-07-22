Did Malcolm Jamal Warner win a Grammy? Music career of The Cosby Show alum explored after his death 

On Sunday, July 20, Malcolm Jamal Warner - a prominent actor and musician - passed away in a drowning accident.Warner, who was 54, was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica, where he was pulled into the ocean by a current, leading to his death, as reported by the Judicial Investigation Department of the country.Although widely recognized for his role as Theodore Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom, The Cosby Show, Malcolm Jamal Warner has also done remarkable work in music.In 2015, Warner won a Grammy with Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper for their work on Glasper's Black Radio 2. The trio won the Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance Award for the cover of Jesus Children - a Stevie Wonder song- on the album.PEOPLE reports that Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, the identities of both the singer-actor intended to be kept private.Malcolm Jamal Warner was a member of a Jazz-funk bandBesides his diverse acting career, Malcolm Jamal Warner was also a passionate musician, particularly interested in spoken word music. Warner had also formed a band named Miles Long. Speaking about the band to Billboard in 2015, Jamal called it a &quot;jazz-funk spoken word band,&quot; adding:&quot;There’s jazz sensibilities, but I’m a bass player, so I’m very much into the head-bobbing vibe with sophisticated lyrics. I’ve always been a poet. My dad went to Lincoln University with Gil-Scott Heron, so I came out of the womb listening to Gil-Scott Heron.&quot;The Grammy-winning singer continued:&quot;I’ve been writing all my life and playing bass came later on, when I was about 26. What I recognized with poetry and music that I had a different voice — there were things I wanted to express that I could not as an actor or even as a director. It was another avenue of expression that my soul needs.&quot;Per the media outlet, Malcolm Jamal Warner also received a second Grammy nomination eight years later (in 2023). Jamal's LP, Hiding In Plain View, was nominated for the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.In addition to music, poetry, and acting, Malcolm also dabbled in direction and helped direct music videos of the 1989 song New Edition and Special Ed's I'm the Magnificent. Warner said he was &quot;proud&quot; of The Cosby Show in 2023The Cosby Show had a successful run of eight seasons and concluded in 1992. Four years later, Warner and Eddie Griffin starred in another sitcom, titled Malcolm &amp; Eddie, which ran from 1996 to 2000. Jamal also played Alex Reed in Reed Between the Lines from 2011 and 2015.Decades after its conclusion, Bill Cosby - the protagonist of the sitcom - was accused of sexual assault in 2018, which led to the show being taken down from multiple networks.Despite the fate the sitcom suffered, Malcolm Jamal Warner remained proud of it, telling PEOPLE in 2023:&quot;Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture.&quot;A year before Malcolm Jamal Warner's death, he had come together with Candace O. Kelley and Weusi Baraka to start a podcast titled Not All Hood (NAH), which talked about the lives of Black Americans.