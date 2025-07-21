Malcolm Jamal Warner cause of death: Details explored as The Cosby Show alum passes away at 54

American actor Malcolm Jamal Warner, best known for his work on The Cosby Show, has passed away at the age of 54. The actor was on a family vacation when he lost his life, per multiple reports.ABC News reported that Malcolm Jamal Warner's cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning while swimming in high current at sea. The incident took place on the Cocles beach in the city of Limon in Costa Rica. His dead body was found and identified by the Costa Rica police on Sunday, July 21.Malcolm Jamal Warner is fondly remembered for his work in television in the 1980s, particularly his portrayal of Cliff Huxtable's (Bill Cosby) son, Theo Huxtable, on The Cosby Show. Apart from his work in television, Warner is also well-known for his work in music, as he has directed several music videos. Warner also won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for the song Jesus Children with Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway.Malcolm Jamal Warner's last work was on a podcast, Not All Hood, which focused on spreading awareness of mental health and breaking stigmas about it within the Black community. He is survived by his wife and daughter.Malcolm Jamal Warner rose to fame following his breakthrough role in The Cosby ShowWarner - Source: GettyMalcolm Jamal Warner had an affinity for acting from an early age. Born in New Jersey, he was enrolled in a theater and arts school in New York during his childhood. Warner auditioned for his breakthrough role of Theo Huxtable on the last day of NBC's search. His performance appealed to Bill Cosby himself, who chose him to play his only son in the series.Warner portrayed Theo Huxtable on the sitcom between 1984 and 1992 and earned an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. The actor remained a teenager during most of his time at the show, portraying a character who is seen learning various new things in everyday life.In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Malcolm Jamar Warner recalled his experience of working on The Cosby Show. Speaking about why the show created history in television, Warner said:&quot;What made it so groundbreaking was its universality. NBC initially saw it as a show about an upper-middle-class Black family. Mr. [Bill] Cosby diligently impressed upon them that the show was about an upper-middle-class family that happened to be Black.&quot;Warner further elaborated on how the sitcom had an impact on the depiction of the Black community on television.&quot;Prior to The Cosby Show, Black sitcom humor was predicated on being Black, the specificity of the 'Black' experience. Though the Huxtables were clearly Black — reflected quite obviously by their dress, the Black art on the walls, the music — the family issues all were universal. Warner added:And though Cliff [Cosby] was a doctor and Claire [Phylicia Rashad] was an attorney, the family dynamic was one that practically every family — no matter the ethnicity, socio-economic status or even family makeup — could find something to relate to.&quot;Despite sharing why he is proud of the show and its legacy, Malcolm Jamal Warner also addressed how the show was impacted by the allegations against Bill Cosby. For those unaware, Cosby was found guilty of and sentenced to prison in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.However, in 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the verdict, and Cosby was released. Six other women have since then also accused him of alleged sexual assault. Speaking of Cosby's allegations, Malcolm Jamal Warner said:&quot;Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now. I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture.&quot;Further, Warner also credited the sitcom for laying &quot;the groundwork for having a Black President of the United States&quot;, while referring to Barack Obama's election. He added that he has often received feedback and letters from the Black community who found the series relatable, despite the earlier criticisms that it does not depict how Black people live.&quot;I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of. We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other.&quot;Apart from The Cosby Show, Malcolm Jamal Warner is also well known for his work in other shows. He portrayed one of the leads in the sitcom Malcolm &amp; Eddie (1996-2000). He also played Alex Reed on Reed Between the Lines. He has also appeared in Suits, 9-1-1, and The Resident.