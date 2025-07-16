2025 Emmy Awards: All music nominations explored

The nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 15. The likes of Kendrick Lamar, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and Rickey Minor have all been nominated among the music categories.

The 2025 Emmy Awards feature seven music categories, with each category featuring five to six nominations. Kendrick Lamar has been nominated in the Outstanding Music Direction category for his Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has been nominated in the same category for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Antonio Sanchez has been nominated in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series category for The Studio. He will compete with the likes of Brandon Roberts for Andor and Theodore Shapiro for Severance.

On that note, let's take a look at all the nominations in the seven music categories at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

#1 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Music Direction

Ahmir Thompson at 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards - General Atmosphere And Backstage (Image Source: Getty)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar • FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang; Kendrick Lamar, Tony Russell, Music Directors

• FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang; Kendrick Lamar, Tony Russell, Music Directors The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with Rok Productions; Rickey Minor, Music Director

• CBS • Done + Dusted in association with Rok Productions; Rickey Minor, Music Director The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Michael Bearden, Music Director

• ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Michael Bearden, Music Director SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, Music Directors

• NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, Music Directors SNL50: The Homecoming Concert • Peacock • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; James Poyser, Music Director, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Music Director

#2 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Brandon Roberts - Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

- Andor • “Who Are You?” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Sherri Chung - Based on a True Story • “Relapse” • Peacock • UCP, Aggregate Films, and Parasox

- Based on a True Story • “Relapse” • Peacock • UCP, Aggregate Films, and Parasox Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson - Cobra Kai • “Blood In Blood Out” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix;

- Cobra Kai • “Blood In Blood Out” • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix; Theodore Shapiro - Severance • “Cold Harbor” • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

- Severance • “Cold Harbor” • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple Antonio Sánchez - The Studio • “The Missing Reel” • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

- The Studio • “The Missing Reel” • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple Cristobal Tapia de Veer - The White Lotus • “Amor Fati” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

#3 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Ariel Marx - Black Mirror • “Hotel Reverie” • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

- Black Mirror • “Hotel Reverie” • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix Daniel Pemberton - Black Mirror • “USS Callister: Into Infinity” • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

- Black Mirror • “USS Callister: Into Infinity” • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix Ariel Marx - Dying For Sex • “It’s Not That Serious” • FX on Hulu • 20th Television

- Dying For Sex • “It’s Not That Serious” • FX on Hulu • 20th Television Thomas Newman, Julia Newman - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story • “Spree” • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story • “Spree” • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix Mick Giacchino - The Penguin • “After Hours” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

- The Penguin • “After Hours” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television Kathryn Bostic - The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures presents A Temple Hill production

#4 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman, Kara Talve - The Americas • “Andes” • NBC • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio

- The Americas • “Andes” • NBC • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio Duncan Thum, David Bertok - Chef’s Table • “José Andrés” • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix

- Chef’s Table • “José Andrés” • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix Caroline Shaw - Leonardo Da Vinci • PBS • Florentine Films & WETA

- Leonardo Da Vinci • PBS • Florentine Films & WETA Jacob Shea, Laurentia Editha - Planet Earth: Asia • “Beneath the Waves” • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America and ZDF for BBC

- Planet Earth: Asia • “Beneath the Waves” • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America and ZDF for BBC Ilan Eshkeri - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story • HBO | Max • DC Studios presents in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films in association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment production in association with Jenco Films

#5 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez at "The Connector" Company Celebration (Image Source: Getty)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez - Agatha All Along • “Circle Sewn With Fate” / “Unlock Thy Hidden Gate” / Song Title: “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” • Disney+ • Marvel Television

- Agatha All Along • “Circle Sewn With Fate” / “Unlock Thy Hidden Gate” / Song Title: “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” • Disney+ • Marvel Television Nicholas Britell, Tony Gilroy - Andor • “Who Are You?” / Song Title: “We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andor • “Who Are You?” / Song Title: “We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Christopher Lennertz - The Boys • “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” / Song Title: “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas” • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

The Boys • “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” / Song Title: “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas” • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Adam Sandler, Dan Bulla - SNL50: The Anniversary Special • Song Title: “Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years” • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

SNL50: The Anniversary Special • Song Title: “Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years” • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig, Music & Lyrics; Josh Greenbaum, Lyrics - Will & Harper • Song Title: “Harper and Will Go West” • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Wayfarer Studios Film / A Delirio Films Production / A Gloria Sanchez Production

#6 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Scott Frank - Dept. Q • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Left Bank Pictures Production

Dept. Q • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Left Bank Pictures Production Volker Bertelmann - Dune: Prophecy • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Legendary Television production in association with Flying Life Productions, Herbert Properties LLC, and Wandering Jew Productions

Dune: Prophecy • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Legendary Television production in association with Flying Life Productions, Herbert Properties LLC, and Wandering Jew Productions Kamasi Washington - Lazarus • Adult Swim • Sola Entertainment and Studio MAPPA

Lazarus • Adult Swim • Sola Entertainment and Studio MAPPA Mark Mothersbaugh - The Residence • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Shondaland Media

The Residence • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Shondaland Media Cristobal Tapia de Veer - The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures Dominic Lewis, Hamilton Leithauser - Your Friends & Neighbors • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios / Tropper Ink

#7 2025 Emmy Awards Outstanding Music Supervision

Matt Biffa - Hacks • “I Love LA” • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hacks • “I Love LA” • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog; Evyen Klean, Ian Broucek - The Last of Us • “The Price” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games

The Last of Us • “The Price” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games DeVoe Yates, Gabe Hilfer - The Righteous Gemstones • “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures

The Righteous Gemstones • “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures George Drakoulias - Severance • “Cold Harbor” • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

Severance • “Cold Harbor” • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple Gabe Hilfer - The Studio • “The Promotion” • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

The Studio • “The Promotion” • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple Gabe Hilfer - The White Lotus • “Same Spirits, New Forms” • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

The first round of voting for the 2025 Emmy Awards will run from August 18 to 27. The Creative Arts Emmys will be presented on September 6 and 7 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Primetime 2025 Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, will be broadcast on CBS on September 14 from 8 to 11 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

