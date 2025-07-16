What categories did Andor get nominated for at the Emmy Awards 2025? Details explored

Andor has earned 14 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards, showing the high quality and creativity of the Star Wars series.

The second season was recognized in many areas, including sound editing, writing, cinematography, and guest acting, as well as for its strong performances and production.

In addition to the Outstanding Drama Series nomination, the series also made waves in various other categories. These include music composition, special visual effects, and guest actor nominations.

Andor gets 14 nominations at the Emmy Awards 2025

Here's a breakdown of all the categories in which the show has been nominated:

Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series Outstanding Music Composition For A Series Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera) Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Alan Tudyk as K-2SO) Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

More about Emmy Awards 2025

The 2025 Emmy Awards, set to take place on September 14, 2025, have attracted considerable attention from the television industry. With 27 nominations, Apple TV+’s Severance leads the race for the prestigious awards.

It is followed by The Penguin with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23 nominations. The awards ceremony, hosted by Nate Bargatze, will be streamed live on CBS and Paramount+.

Other notable nominations include The Last of Us, which received 16 nominations, and The Diplomat, which earned significant recognition in the drama category. Meanwhile, in the comedy series category, Abbott Elementary and The Bear continue their strong showings, with multiple nominations across key categories.

As the nominations highlight, the 2025 Emmy Awards are shaping up to be highly competitive. In addition to this series, other significant nominees include The White Lotus, Severance, and The Last of Us.

Andor: The story behind the series

The series is a political spy thriller that explores the rise of the Rebel Alliance. It's a prequel to Rogue One (2016) and follows Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a rebel spy, in the five years before Rogue One and A New Hope.

It focuses on Andor’s growing resistance to the Galactic Empire, offering a deeper and more serious take on the Star Wars universe.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the show stars Diego Luna as Andor, along with Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The second season premiered in April 2025. This further explores the formation of the Rebel Alliance, setting the stage for the iconic events of Rogue One.

