  'Who's playing Shrek?': Internet reacts as 'Shrek 5' gets delayed to June 30, 2027 from its original 2026 release date

‘Who’s playing Shrek?’: Internet reacts as ‘Shrek 5’ gets delayed to June 30, 2027 from its original 2026 release date

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 12, 2025 01:14 GMT
Shrek 5 release date delay (Image via Universal Pictures)

Fans counting down the days to see Shrek 5 on December 23, 2026, will have to hold out a couple of months longer, as the movie has received another release date pushback. The fifth movie in the franchise was first announced in 2024 and was originally set to drop in cinemas on July 1, 2026. However, earlier this year, Universal and DreamWorks Animation moved it to December 23, 2026.

The studio didn't share any reason for the pushback at the time, and they still haven't explained the reason why the movie will not be released in December next year. The recent update now confirms that Shrek 5 is now prime for a June 30, 2027, release, earning various reactions from fans online.

One fan on X even asked who would be voicing Shrek in the movie:

"Who's playing Shrek?" an X user asked.
As for the new release date delay, some fans are taking it positively, thinking that it will give more time for the studio to perfect the movie. One commenter added that the extended wait will give the studio enough time to "finish those sh*tty designs" following Universal's teaser. It has sparked controversy due to a perceived animation style change.

Meanwhile, other fans were wondering about the reason for the latest pushback, while some fans suggested that the studio is re-animating the movie because it looked "bad" in the teaser.

More to know about the upcoming Shrek 5 amid the movie's latest release date delay

Shrek 5 teaser (Image via Universal Pictures)

Universal Pictures released a brief teaser for the upcoming Shrek 5 movie in February 2025, building excitement for the return of the animated franchise 25 years after its first debut. While the sub-one-minute clip gave away next to nothing about the new movie's plot, it reaffirms that the franchise's beloved characters and their voice actors are returning.

Mike Myers is back to voice Shrek, while Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy are also returning to voice Princess Fiona and Donkey, respectively. The teaser also confirmed the addition of a new character, Shrek and Fiona's teenage daughter, Felicia, with Zendaya voicing the character. Pinocchio is also returning in the fifth movie, as seen in the teaser.

While there is no official confirmation about the story details for Shrek 5, Fiona and Shrek's daughter being a teenager implies that there's a huge time jump from the events in the last movie. Felicia's addition to the fifth installment also hints that she will be a major character in the story, especially since Zendaya's character appears in the teaser without her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Whether Fergus and Farkle will make any appearance in Shrek 5 remains to be seen. More plot details and character reveals will be teased in the next trailer, which fans may have to wait a bit longer for, considering that the movie is pushed back for several months.

Catch Shrek 5 in movie theaters on June 30, 2027. Meanwhile, the first three Shrek movies are now streaming on Peacock, with Shrek Forever After only available to watch on Max. There's also the spinoff movies Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which are both streaming on Prime Video.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
