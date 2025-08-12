‘Who’s playing Shrek?’: Internet reacts as ‘Shrek 5’ gets delayed to June 30, 2027 from its original 2026 release date

Fans counting down the days to see Shrek 5 on December 23, 2026, will have to hold out a couple of months longer, as the movie has received another release date pushback. The fifth movie in the franchise was first announced in 2024 and was originally set to drop in cinemas on July 1, 2026. However, earlier this year, Universal and DreamWorks Animation moved it to December 23, 2026.The studio didn't share any reason for the pushback at the time, and they still haven't explained the reason why the movie will not be released in December next year. The recent update now confirms that Shrek 5 is now prime for a June 30, 2027, release, earning various reactions from fans online.One fan on X even asked who would be voicing Shrek in the movie:&quot;Who's playing Shrek?&quot; an X user asked.joey 🍿 @turquoisepogosLINK@PopCrave Who’s playing Shrek?As for the new release date delay, some fans are taking it positively, thinking that it will give more time for the studio to perfect the movie. One commenter added that the extended wait will give the studio enough time to &quot;finish those sh*tty designs&quot; following Universal's teaser. It has sparked controversy due to a perceived animation style change.Nikhil Wakode @NikhilWakode003LINK@PopCrave Shrek 5 delayed till 2027? Guess we’ve got a few more years to perfect that swamp magic. Nostalgia hitting hard can’t wait to dive back into the ogre’s world when the time’s right! 💚✨The Cinemaura 🎬 @TheCinemauraLINK@PopCrave More time to perfect the swamp vibes. Shrek 5 gonna be worth the wait, bet it’ll be iconic! Delay or not, one thing’s certain: Shrek’s still king of the fairy tale squad. Mark your calendars!C41N @G75049GarciaLINK@PopCrave Thank God, we don’t want to see another generic movie where a father and his rebellious teenage daughter don’t get along, and to finish with those sh*tty designsMeanwhile, other fans were wondering about the reason for the latest pushback, while some fans suggested that the studio is re-animating the movie because it looked &quot;bad&quot; in the teaser.Bi$hup™️ @BishupHLINK@PopCrave I wonder what pushed the project back? 🤔alexis⸆⸉ @EternalXshineLINK@PopCrave They definitely re animating since it was so badMore to know about the upcoming Shrek 5 amid the movie's latest release date delayShrek 5 teaser (Image via Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures released a brief teaser for the upcoming Shrek 5 movie in February 2025, building excitement for the return of the animated franchise 25 years after its first debut. While the sub-one-minute clip gave away next to nothing about the new movie's plot, it reaffirms that the franchise's beloved characters and their voice actors are returning.Mike Myers is back to voice Shrek, while Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy are also returning to voice Princess Fiona and Donkey, respectively. The teaser also confirmed the addition of a new character, Shrek and Fiona's teenage daughter, Felicia, with Zendaya voicing the character. Pinocchio is also returning in the fifth movie, as seen in the teaser.While there is no official confirmation about the story details for Shrek 5, Fiona and Shrek's daughter being a teenager implies that there's a huge time jump from the events in the last movie. Felicia's addition to the fifth installment also hints that she will be a major character in the story, especially since Zendaya's character appears in the teaser without her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.Whether Fergus and Farkle will make any appearance in Shrek 5 remains to be seen. More plot details and character reveals will be teased in the next trailer, which fans may have to wait a bit longer for, considering that the movie is pushed back for several months.Catch Shrek 5 in movie theaters on June 30, 2027. Meanwhile, the first three Shrek movies are now streaming on Peacock, with Shrek Forever After only available to watch on Max. There's also the spinoff movies Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which are both streaming on Prime Video.