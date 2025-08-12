“Miss You, My Friend”: Billy Crystal pays tribute to Robin Williams on the 11th anniversary of his death

The entertainment industry and audiences worldwide were shocked 11 years ago by the sudden death of Robin Williams on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. The Academy Award-winning actor and comedian was known for his exceptional range and improvisational talent.Among those paying tribute was Billy Crystal, a longtime friend and fellow comedy legend, who paused to honor his memories on this significant anniversary. On August 11, 2025, the death anniversary of his late friend Robin Williams, Crystal took to Instagram to share a nostalgic flashback image of the two together with a caption:“Miss you my friend.”Billy Crystal's Instagram post (Image via Instagram)Billy Crystal and Robin Williams were close friends, having worked together in comedy and film over several years. Both acclaimed as quick-witted and improvisational comedians, they supported and inspired each other throughout their careers.Since Williams' passing, Billy Crystal has frequently paid tribute to his friend through public reflections.Zachary’s heartfelt remembrance of his father, Robin Williams View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZachary Pym Williams, the eldest son of Robin, marked what would have been his father's 74th birthday by reflecting on his memory and the ongoing grieving process. On July 22, 2025, Zachary posted on Instagram:“Today would have been my dad’s 74th birthday. Every year, this season arrives with gravity. In just sixty days, we pass through Father’s Day, his birthday, and the anniversary of his death.”He continued:“For me, grief isn’t linear, It loops and echoes. It softens, then crescendos. But alongside it lives a legacy, the kind built not from fame or recognition, but from generosity and relentless kindness.”The post came during what Zachary described as a “tender and complicated stretch of time,” encompassing Father's Day, his dad's birthday, and the anniversary of his death.A postmortem examination showed that Robin had an untreated Lewy body dementia, a progressive disease whose symptoms include depression, anxiety, paranoia, and hallucinations, along with disconnection of cognitive abilities.Zachary also shared a more personal dedication to his father:“Lived to make people feel seen. He gave permission to feel deeply and to laugh through the pain. In his absence, that mission continues.”He concluded his Instagram message with reflections on how best to honor those no longer with us, saying that he believes living by “the values they stood for,” leading “with service and compassion,” helping others “when they’re down,&quot; and finding “paths of light, even in the dark corners.”Offering assurance to anyone still grieving, Zachary added:“You’re not alone. You are part of a passage of love and connection that never really ends.”He also recalled how Robin was worried when he was mistakenly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a detail Zachary shared in a 2021 conversation with The Genius Life podcast. It was only after Robin's passing that doctors discovered he had Lewy body dementia, the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease.Robin Williams: A legacy that lives onRobin Williams - Source: GettyRobin Williams made his mark on film, television, and in the hearts of those who loved him. He gained fame as the alien Mork in Mork &amp; Mindy and starred in notable films such as Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, and Mrs. Doubtfire.He also voiced Genie in Aladdin and won an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting, along with many other accolades. Besides the screen, Robin Williams was known as a generous and warm-hearted individual who supported Comic Relief, children's hospitals, military troops, and others. His passing brought greater awareness of Lewy body dementia and mental health issues to the forefront.