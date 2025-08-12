Hostile Takeover was released in limited U.S. theaters on August 8, 2025. Released on limited screens, the film is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

Michael Hamilton-Wright directed the film, which centers on professional hitman Pete Strykyr (played by Michael Jai White), who is hunted down by a group of assassins. With a hyper-stylized, satirical vibe reminiscent of John Wick meets Crank, the movie combines mystery, dark comedy, and brutal action.

Aimee Stolte, Aleks Paunovic, Alex Mallari Jr., Damon Runyan, Sala Baker, Benjamin Joel Arcé, and Dawn Olivieri are among the additional cast members.

Hostile Takeover was filmed on a virtual production LED volume at the John Hopkins Soundstage in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Filming location of Hostile Takeover (2025) and other production details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Quiver Distribution)

The entire production of Hostile Takeover was held at the John Hopkins Soundstage in Regina, Saskatchewan. This is Canada's first complete virtual production, and it made use of Volume Global's enormous LED Volume Wall, a 340° LED screen that was 27 feet tall and 75 feet in diameter, covering more than 4,000 square feet. The filming began in Spring 2024.

Using this state-of-the-art LED digital canvas, filmmakers were able to replicate several kinds of settings, such as New York City, without the need for actual location filming, which improved creative freedom while simplifying logistics.

The film is a flagship project for Volume Global's Regina studio and is produced by Volume Global, Karma Film, Dovetale Media, Fun Republic Pictures, and Automatic Entertainment. It is also a part of a larger expansion of LED-volume projects in Canada.

While the digital stage allowed for smooth transitions between scenes and visual storytelling, stunt director Markos Rounthwaite, who has directed films such as Casino Royale and The Bourne Ultimatum, brought action credentials to the set.

What is Hostile Takeover (2025) about?

The plot of Hostile Takeover centers on a seasoned, highly skilled hitman whose life is centered around his lethal line of work. When he joins a Workaholics Anonymous group in search of some measure of personal balance after years of emotional dissatisfaction, his criminal boss mistakes this seemingly innocent choice as an act of treachery.

A hitman is wrongly accused of betraying his organization and hunted by top assassins while his own group investigates him. In one chaotic, darkly funny night filled with creative fights, improvised weapons, and close calls, he must outwit his former allies, survive deadly attacks, and uncover the truth. The story blends action, comedy, and mystery, exploring burnout, broken trust, and the search for redemption in a ruthless underworld.

Hostile Takeover released on August 8, 2025, on limited screens in the U.S. Stay tuned for more updates.

