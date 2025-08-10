Where was Alien: Earth season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Alien: Earth season 1 is set to debut on August 12, 2025. Based on the Alien franchise, this sci-fi horror series by Noah Hawley brings the Xenomorph creatures back to Earth.

Set two years before the events of the 1979 film Alien, the series explores the first encounter with extraterrestrial threats on Earth. The series cost over 2.8 billion baht (85.4 million US dollars) and employed more than 1,600 Thai crew members across various departments. It also rented 13 studios and accommodated its team in more than 20 hotels across the country.

Alien: Earth, season 1, was filmed entirely in Thailand, with the production spanning 122 days. Thai scenic locations such as Bangkok, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga served as the backdrop for much of the shooting.

Where was Alien: Earth season 1 shot? Looking at the filming locations

1) Bangkok

Alien: Earth season 1 was filmed in Bangkok, particularly for interior scenes and large sets. The production used Studio Park, a modern city facility. With five soundstages across five buildings, this studio proved ideal for many sequences. Its advanced equipment, experienced crew, workshops, backlots, and water tanks helped create immersive series environments.

Bangkok has been a part of many international films and shows due to its low production costs. Alien: Earth season 1 captured different atmospheres with its variety of locations. This includes the bustling markets, ancient temples, modern skyscrapers, peaceful rivers, and more. The city's dynamic landscapes enhanced the series' sci-fi and horror visual storytelling.

2) Surat Thani

In the southern part of Thailand, Surat Thani is known for its pristine natural beauty, including national parks, forests, and waterfalls. The tranquil spring reservoirs and dense forests gave Alien: Earth a beautiful but eerie atmosphere adding greater depth to the scenes.

3) Krabi

Krabi was a key location to film season 1 of Alien: Earth. It is located in the southern part of Thailand and is famous for its natural scenery. Along the province's coast, unique limestone formations called mogotes can be seen.

Railay Beach and Ton Sai Beach in Krabi were used for filming, giving the show a tropical and dramatic backdrop. The famous island of Ko Phi Phi Le has also been a part of production.

Caves in the area, such as Tham Chao Le and Tham Phi Hua To, offered naturally spooky settings to the show. With their ancient rock paintings and stalactites, these caves gave the production a distinctive atmosphere.

4) Phuket

A still from Alien: Earth season 1 (Image via FX Networks)

Phuket was a major filming location for Alien: Earth season 1, showcasing its beautiful beaches and peaceful islands. Patong Beach, known for its bustling tourist activities, was used for scenes set in the series' more colorful places.

Kata Noi, on the other hand, is a smaller, more private beach that provides a picturesque setting, ideal for quieter, more intimate moments in the show. Promthep Cape, known for its stunning sunset views, made for a dramatic and visually stunning setting that was perfect for emotional or high-stakes scenes.

The Coral Islands and Racha Islands, with their clear waters and unspoiled coastlines, helped create an otherworldly feel, mixing the natural beauty of the area with the show's sci-fi horror elements.

Koh Yao Noi, a nearby island known for its natural beauty and peace, was another great place to film. Loh Roi, a secluded beach, is located with its proximity to untouched landscapes, which makes the show feel more real.

5) Phang Nga

A still from Alien: Earth season 1 (Image via FX Networks)

Phang Nga is another key location for filming Alien: Earth season 1, thanks to its stunning landscapes that fit the show's sci-fi horror themes. Phang Nga, in southern Thailand, is famous for its beautiful limestone cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and hidden caves.

James Bond Island (Khao Phing Kan) and Ko Ta Pu, with their famous needle-shaped limestone formations, are two of the most memorable locations featured in the series. These unusual geological features enhanced the eerie, otherworldly feel essential to Alien: Earth.

Ao Phang Nga National Park, which protects the islands in the bay, offers spectacular views of the surrounding terrain. The rugged coastline and steep cliffs provided the ideal backdrop for the show's remote and isolated settings.

Production details and cast

Alien: Earth European Premiere (Source: Getty)

Alien: Earth season 1 is produced by FX and Hulu, with Noah Hawley serving as the showrunner, director, and writer. With a budget of over 3 billion baht, it stands as Thailand’s most expensive foreign production to date. Sydney Chandler plays Wendy, Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsh, her robot guardian, and Alex Lawther plays CJ, a soldier and medic.

Other notable mentions include Adarsh Gourav, Essie Davis, and Samuel Blenkin. The first episode of Alien: Earth will air on August 12, 2025, with new episodes releasing weeklt thereafter.

A brief of Alien: Earth season 1

A still from Alien: Earth season 1 (Image via FX Networks)

Created by Noah Hawley, the American science fiction horror TV show Alien: Earth, season 1, is based on the Alien franchise. It takes place in 2120, two years before the events of the first Alien movie from 1979.

The story follows the spaceship Maginot crashing on Earth, where Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a group of tactical soldiers find something terrifying. They come face-to-face with Xenomorphs, the most dangerous thing on planet Earth. The show builds on the Alien universe by adding new concepts like cyborgs and hybrids, mixing familiar elements with a fresh storytelling.

Noah Hawley brings a unique vision for the franchise that blends the look of the first two Alien movies with a wider range of ideas. Rather than delving heavily into mythos, the series focuses on atmospheric, suspense-driven narratives.

Alien: Earth will be available to stream on August 12, 2025, on FX and FX on Hulu, as well as on Disney+ internationally.

