How many episodes will be there in Alien: Earth season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Noah Hawley's upcoming sci-fi thriller series, Alien: Earth season 1, will serve as a prequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien. Set to be released on August 12, 2025, the show's narrative will revolve around the discovery of xenomorphs from space who crash onto Earth. The official synopsis for the show, as per FX, reads:&quot;When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.&quot;Based on the Alien franchise, Alien: Earth season 1 will consist of eight episodes, featuring an ensemble cast led by Sydney Chandler. Other actors making an appearance include Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, and more.All episodes in Alien: Earth season 1, and when they arriveAs aforementioned, Alien: Earth season 1 consists of a total of eight episodes. The series will have a two-episode debut on August 12, 2025, with consecutive episodes releasing every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.The series is written and directed by Noah Hawley, with Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett also contributing to writing the screenplay. Here are the details on the eight episodes set to be released:Episode numberTitleRelease date1NeverlandAugust 12, 20252Mr. OctoberAugust 12, 20253MetamorphosisAugust 19, 20254ObservationAugust 26, 20255EmergenceSeptember 2, 20256 The Fly September 9, 20257 In Space, No One September 16, 20258 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025Also Read: How many episodes will be there in Wednesday season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and moreWhere to watch all episodes of Alien: Earth season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlien: Earth season 1 is set in the year 2120, where Earth is ruled by multiple mega corporations. The film will trace the events that take place on this new futuristic version of the planet, taken over by aliens. Viewers in the US will be able to catch weekly episode releases of the show's debut season on FX and Hulu. They can choose either Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plans based on their preferences. Hulu (With Ads) is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and includes access to Hulu’s full streaming library.Meanwhile, Hulu (No Ads) is available at a monthly price of $18.99, offering an ad-free viewing experience for most content. Both plans include access to FX on Hulu, allowing subscribers to stream FX originals like Alien: Earth on the same day they air.On the other hand, viewers in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan can stream the upcoming series on Disney+About Alien: Earth season 1Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth season 1 takes place in a dystopian future where five mega-corporations - Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold - rule the world. During this Corporate Era, humans coexist with cyborgs and synthetics. Prodigy's young and brilliant CEO creates a revolutionary breakthrough when he finds a way to link synthetic cyborgs with a human consciousness.Sydney Chandler's Wendy is a hybrid - the first of her kind - and represents humanity's next phase toward immortality. The plot takes a sharp turn when a USCSS Maginot space ship crash-lands on Earth, carrying unknown life forms with it.Following a collision between a Weyland-Yutani spaceship and Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids are driven into survival mode in a battle against potential xenomorphs never before seen on Earth.Alien: Earth season 1 delivers a tense, action-packed narrative revolving around corporate greed, artificial evolution, and existential terror.In an interview with Bloody Disgusting published on July 14, 2025, showrunner Noah Hawley teased what elements viewers can expect from the horror sci-fi series.&quot;These are five unique species that have been collected on this Maginot ship, which I saw as like the HMS Beagle, Charles Darwin going around collecting his specimens from around the universe,&quot; Hawley explained.He continued:&quot;The reason that I did that is because I think if I have a skill at reinventing these classic films for television, it’s in understanding what the original movie made me feel and why, and then recreating those feelings for you.&quot; The first two episodes of Alien: Earth season 1 will debut on FX and Hulu on August 12, 2025.