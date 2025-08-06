Alien: Earth cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Noah Hawley's upcoming sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth will be an addition to the critically acclaimed Alien franchise. Set two years before the original 1979 film, the series' narrative introduces five different xenomorphs to Earth. In a modern world with a thin line between cyborgs and humans, Wendy, a hybrid soldier, is tasked with a mission of identifying the foreign beings and preventing a looming catastrophe.Alien: Earth season 1 will consist of eight episodes, featuring an ensemble cast led by Sydney Chandler. Other actors making an appearance include Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, and more.Main Cast of Alien: EarthSydney Chandler as WendySydney Chandler as Wendy (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)Wendy is the first hybrid with a child's consciousness implanted in a synthetic adult form by Prodigy Corporation. She's the leader of the Lost Boys team, sent in to explore a crashed alien vessel and fight Xenomorph dangers, caught between her synthetic obligations and her human nature.Sydney Chandler achieved initial breakout success playing Chrissie Hynde in the biographical miniseries Pistol, which required her to learn guitar and vocals to be accurate. Chandler then went on to star in a supporting role in the mystery‑thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Besides Alien: Earth, her other acting credits include SKAM Austin, Sugar, and The Golden Rut.Timothy Olyphant as KirshTimothy Olyphant (Image via YouTube/ Late Night with Seth Meyers)Olyphant portrays Krish in the first season of Alien: Earth. Kirsh is a man-made android tasked by Prodigy to train and guide Wendy and the other Hybrids. Protector and teacher, he oversees their mission field work. His questionable morality and self-controlled detachment suggest ulterior motives beyond allegiance.Olyphant earned recognition for his role as Sheriff Seth Bullock on HBO's Western drama Deadwood, which earned him a Theatre World Award for his initial stage work. He also had lead roles in Justified, Santa Clarita Diet, and Full Circle.Alex Lawther as CJ “Hermit”Alex Lawther as CJ “Hermit” (Image via Instagram/@alienearthfx)Hermit is Wendy's biological brother and a human medic/tactical officer in Prodigy's unit. Raised apart and unaware, Wendy was left alive; he's reunited with her on the alien mission, generating emotional tension and conflict between loyalty to family and corporate authority.Lawther's breakout performance was playing young Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, winning the London Film Critics Circle's Young British Performer of the Year award. His other major acting projects include X+Y, Black Mirror, and the Star Wars spin-off Andor.Essie Davis as Dame SylviaEssie Davis (Image via YouTube/The Upcoming)Essie Davis plays Dame Sylvia in Alien: Earth. Dame is Prodigy Corporation's top scientist, in charge of the Hybrid project. She has a special concern for Wendy's and the Lost Boys' emotional welfare and serves as Prodigy's conscience as it wrestles with the morality of artificial consciousness.Davis became broadly known playing Phryne Fisher in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. She also appeared in horror‑cult hit The Babadook, as well as Game of Thrones, Lambs of God, and True History of the Kelly Gang.Samuel Blenkin as Boy KavalierSamuel Blenkin (Image via Instagram/@alienearthfx)Boy Kavalier is the young and ambitious CEO of Prodigy Corporation and the instigator of the Hybrid program. In Alien: Earth, he seeks synthetic immortality and corporate world conquest, unwittingly bringing the alien menace to Earth.Blenkin initially caught attention on the stage, starring as Scorpius Malfoy in the West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. On television, he has been seen in Peaky Blinders, Atlanta, Black Mirror, and Mary &amp; George.Supporting cast of Alien: Earth View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides the aforementioned actors, here is a full list of the cast and the characters they portray in Alien: Earth:Kit Young as TootlesDean Alexandrou as BergerfeldAndre Flynn as Barrister McAfeeEnzo Cilenti as PetrovitchLloyd Everitt as HoytAmir Boutrous as RahimCameron Brown as XenomorphRon Smoorenburg as Dark Cell GuardBear Williams as Yutani CommandoNiko TucciCarlo NataleAlso read: Glass Heart season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play.What is Alien: Earth all about?In 2120, Alien: Earth relocates the Alien franchise from the far reaches of space to a dystopian future Earth ruled by five mega-corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. The action takes place on a research island called Neverland, where humans share space with artificial intelligence, cyborgs, and synthetic humanoids.The Prodigy Corporation, under the leadership of the ambitious CEO Boy Kavalier, rolls out a revolutionary technology where hybrids—synthetics infused with human consciousness are formed. Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, is the first successful hybrid, as she has uploaded her consciousness into an artificial body.Years later, Wendy commands a hybrid military squad to probe the USCSS Maginot crash, a Weyland-Yutani research ship that crash-landed in Prodigy City. They find evidence of ruined cryo-chambers and blood-smeared walls, implying the ship was carrying alien life forms. The ship had brought aboard five different predatory alien species, among them the legendary Xenomorph.When the threat manifests, the hybrids must now deal with containing the extraterrestrial threats released upon the planet. The story revolves around the consequences of human-synthetic unification and the increasing menace of invasive species, leading to a terrestrial war for survival in the face of increasing corporate dominion and biological terror.Also read: How many episodes will be there in Alien: Earth season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more.Where to watch Alien: Earth?Alien: Earth will premiere on FX and Hulu on August 12, 2025. Viewers can choose either Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plans based on their preferences. Hulu (With Ads) is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and includes access to Hulu’s full streaming library. Meanwhile, Hulu (No Ads) is available at a monthly price of $18.99, offering an ad-free viewing experience for most content.The fans can watch the Alien movies, which are primarily available on Hulu.