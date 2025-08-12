  • home icon
  Beyond The Gates recap (August 11, 2025): Devon and Anita discuss a music deal while Ashley rejects Andre

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:05 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 11, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Devon Hamilton Winters from Genoa City, Wisconsin, arrived at the gated community, met with Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, and made an offer that they were not able to reject.

Meanwhile, Andre Richardson opened up to Ashley Morgan about wanting to be in a relationship with her and not Dani Dupree, but Ashley ended up rejecting him. In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton walked in on Dani comforting Bill Hamilton and got extremely jealous.

Everything that happened on the August 11, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 11 episode of Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton was shocked to see his wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, sharing a coffee with Sammy, who in reality was Randy Parker. However, Hayley told him that Sammy had come just to return her mobile phone and her purse to her.

Hayley then shared with Bill that she was not feeling too well, especially after suffering a miscarriage, and Bill swept her off her feet and carried her over to the bed so that she could get some rest. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson had an open and honest conversation with each other.

Andre told Dani he was ready to settle down with someone else, and she admitted she knew it wouldn’t be her. She said she’d miss their intimacy most. Later, Dani visited Bill, who was grieving his unborn child. She apologized for arguing with Hayley before the miscarriage, and Bill shared that the loss felt like missing a second chance at fatherhood. As Dani hugged him, Hayley walked in and appeared upset.

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)
On Beyond The Gates, Dani also apologized to Hayley for ever having doubted her pregnancy and then left. Hayley told Bill that she was not sure whether she could go through the ordeal of getting pregnant again, but Bill insisted and then told her that he would put another hundred thousand dollars in the fund for their child's education.

Nicole Richardson and Dani had a long conversation at the Dupree mansion, and Dani admitted that she still loved Bill, her former husband. Andre went over to the hospital's nurses' station to meet with Ashley Morgan and told her that he wanted to be in a relationship with her. However, Ashley rejected him, and he left looking extremely hurt and upset.

In addition to these developments, Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree had a meeting with Genoa City's Devon Hamilton Winters, who offered Anita a music deal. Anita told Devon that she did not have the energy to record another new album, but instead said that he could help her re-release an old Articulettes song and use Barbara's voice track from the old demo.

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)
Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a Master's degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Edited by Divya Singh
