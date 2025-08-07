  • home icon
  What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (August 7, 2025)?

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (August 7, 2025)?

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 07, 2025 02:24 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, original images via CBS)

The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on August 7, 2025, and promises major developments for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers suggest that Dani Dupree will jump in to try to help Hayley Lawson Hamilton and end up falling for her trap. This would be in connection with Hayley faking her pregnancy with Bill Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the dubious chief of police, Elon Hawthorne, will end up making a shady decision. In addition to these developments, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will receive some news and information from Ashley Morgan that would concern her deeply.

What to expect from the upcoming August 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming August 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree will end up falling into Hayley Lawson Hamilton's trap. Recently on the show, Hayley was shown plotting to make Dani take the fall for her potential miscarriage. She had provoked Dani to get into a huge fight with her, and Dani had fallen for her trap.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that it would be made crystal clear that Hayley had been faking her pregnancy all along and duping Bill Hamilton. In the upcoming episode of the show, the reason behind Hayley's lies will be revealed to be for seeking attention or forcing Bill to end up cutting all ties with his former partner, Dani Dupree, and not talk to her.

Spoilers of Beyond of Gates reveal that on the August 7, 2025, episode of the show, Hayley would end her entire charade of being pregnant and make sure that Dani would be used as a scapegoat and be the one to take the blame. Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will receive some distressing news from Ashley Morgan, the nurse from the hospital.

On the August 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley was close to revealing to Naomi her suspicions about Hayley's alleged pregnancy, and about how she had refused to take an ultrasound test during her first miscarriage scare. In the upcoming episode of the show, Ashley and Naomi will have an honest conversation with each other.

Ashley will potentially end up telling Naomi that Hayley had been pretending to be pregnant all along, and was doing it as an attempt to make sure that Bill Hamilton stayed with her, since he had always wanted to expand their family together. Spoilers also hint at the fact that Hayley could use this miscarriage as an excuse to prevent Bill from asking her to conceive again.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the town, the chief of police, Elon Hawthorne, will end up making a shady decision regarding Kenneth's murder investigation. Spoilers reveal that while he knew exactly who was behind Kenneth's death and how it had happened. In a bid to try to bury all his secrets and blackmail, he would label Kenneth's case as unsolvable.

On Beyond The Gates, Elon would try his best to make sure that everyone at the police station and Fairmont Crest Estates moves on from this case once and for all. Spoilers also reveal that Elon's son, Jacob Hawthorne, will be the only one who is suspicious of his father's decision.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a Master's degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

