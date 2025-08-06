Beyond The Gates recap (August 5, 2025): Ashley knows what she wants, and Hayley takes a fall in Bill's office

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 5, 2025, things took a dramatic turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Ashley Morgan finally made a decision about whether she wanted to hold on to her residual feelings for her former boyfriend, Derek Baldwin, or whether she wanted to romantically be involved with Andre Richardson.Meanwhile, Dani Dupree did something special for her partner, Andre. Vanessa McBride met with Joey Armstrong, and the two of them shared a kiss. In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton visited Bill Hamilton's law firm but ended up falling down there.Everything that happened on the August 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesIn the recent episode of Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton wanted to surprise Bill Hamilton, her husband, with breakfast at his law firm, but when she arrived there, she tripped over a box and fell down. Bill seemed to be extremely worried for her since Hayley was pregnant with their child. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill advised Hayley to visit the hospital and get some medical tests done to make sure that the baby was all right, but Hayley seemed adamant and refused. However, Bill took matters into his own hands and ended up confirming an appointment at the hospital for the next morning.He told Hayley on Beyond The Gates that he would also accompany her since he wanted to be a part of the latest ultrasound scan. Hayley seemed to be uncomfortable with this idea. Meanwhile, Ted Richardson met with Doug McBride and told him the consequences of conducting a botched surgery. However, Doug argued and said that he would not be able to fire him since he would quit first.Vanessa McBride seemed to be put in a spot since her banker was concerned with her sudden increase in money flow. She was not able to come clean and open up about the fact that she was involved with Joey Armstrong and also a part of his money laundering schemes, which was why her income had suddenly increased. Nicole Richardson overheard Vanessa's conversation with her banker and demanded to know everything that was going on. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa met with Joey Armstrong, and the two of them kissed each other. Nicole Richardson met with Carlton and had breakfast with him. The two of them shared some laughter and banter and discussed how the Articulettes' comeback concert had been recently. Ted Richardson went up to Nicole to ask her how she was doing, but instead realized that he was interrupting them. He seemed to get jealous after seeing Nicole happy with Carlton.Ashley Morgan met with her mother, Janet Morgan, and shared details with her about her conversations with Derek Baldwin and her romantic attractions toward Andre Richardson. Janet warned Ashley about Andre and asked her to be careful if she wanted to get involved with him.Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson spent the night together and ended up getting intimate with each other. Dani told Andre that she would make breakfast for him, something she had never done for any man before. Andre also confirmed with Dani that Ashley was his friend and nothing more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.