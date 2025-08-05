The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on August 5, 2025, and promises major developments for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers suggest that Doug McBride will have some issues regarding his gambling career, while Vanessa McBride will converse with the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong.Elsewhere, Ashley Morgan will have an honest conversation with her mother, Janet Morgan, concerning her relationship with Andre Richardson and Derek Baldwin. In addition to these developments, Ted Richardson will confront Doug McBride about a mistake he's done.Beyond The Gates spoilers for the episode set to air on August 5, 2025In the next episode of Beyond The Gates, Doug McBride, who worked as a surgeon at the hospital, will end up making a major mistake during his shift hours. Spoilers hint that this situation could be somewhat like what had happened before with Doug when he was fighting his gambling addiction while working. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers suggest that Doug could either get suspended from his job or end up harming his patients. Ted Richardson will meet with him and call him out for his unstable behavior at workplace and his frequent visits to the casino.Meanwhile, Doug's wife, Vanessa McBride will face consequences of her business choices. She is a revered real estate realtor in Fairmont Crest Estates and has an extravagant lifestyle. However, an unknown person will notice Vanessa's recent addition cash flow, due to her money laundering schemes with casino owner, Joey Armstrong.Spoilers suggest that due to her business expansion, she may have garnered unwanted attention on herself and her finances. Fans of Beyond The Gates may get to see a conversation amongst gossip mongers at Fairmont Crest Estates and Vanessa will have to deal with some potential issues popping up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Ashley Morgan may reach out to her mother, Janet Morgan, for advice regarding her love life choices. According to the spoilers, she will tell her mom about the lingering emotions she has for her former boyfriend, Derek Baldwin, and how she also feels romantically inclined towards her new friend, Andre Richardson.In the upcoming episode, Janet may encourage her daughter to be true to herself and follow what her heart says. As seen on Beyond The Gates earlier, the last time Janet had spoken to her daughter, she had gotten an inkling that her Ashley had feelings for Andre, a freelance photographer as well as a womanizer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also reveal that Andre may confess his romantic feelings for Ashley and the two of them will end up sharing a kiss with each other.Fans can watch and stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.