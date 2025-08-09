Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from August 11 to 15, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, things are about to take a turn as someone from Genoa shows up. Meanwhile, a medical emergency might arise, which will lead to a lot of chaos. Ted will be stunned after seeing Nicole's new move. Anyhow, Ashley will be stuck in a medical emergency, while Anita will have a new proposition.This upcoming week will be filled with a whirlwind of drama and emotionally challenging moments. The upcoming episodes promise to leave fans on the edge, wondering what's next.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilersBeyond the Gates: Spoilers from August 11 to 15, 2025Monday: August 11, 2024Leslie from Beyond the Gates (Image via CBS Network)This week on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, the story opens with a crossover between Genoa and Fairmont Crest. It is suggested that Deven Hamilton will share a proposal with Anita Dupree that will leave her surprised. However, it is to be seen if this surprise leaves her happy or not.Furthermore, spoilers suggest that Dani will be seen apologizing to Haeley for her past actions. This might leave Bill emotional, as he isn't on good terms with his first family. However, Andre makes a significant move by putting his heart on the line for someone, which could lead to a major romantic storyline.Tuesday: August 12, 2025Further on Beyond the Gates, in Tuesday's episode, Samantha will be seen helping her fathers, Martin and Smitty, reconcile their relationship, which has been on a thread for a while. Meanwhile, Jacob has finally had a breakthrough in his case, and on the other hand, Leslie is also investigating an important case. However, it is still unclear if their cases are interlinked.Wednesday: August 13, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther on Fairmont Crest, no week is complete without Leslie creating a problem for someone. This time, her daughter Eva is frustrated by her antics and her ways of getting things her way. Elsewhere, Kat and Tomas will be seen matching each other's steps and dancing together. Meanwhile, Chelsea sets the record straight for her boundaries with Allison.On the other hand, Tyrell and Samantha might get caught up in a situation they did not see coming. This could blindside them and leave them shaken.Thursday: August 14, 2025Later in the week on the soap opera, Nicole makes a new move, which might shock Ted and leave him surprised. However, this move could also attract some unwanted attention. Additionally, Namoni might help June, who is nervous about a meeting that will help her. Leslie, being herself, will drop a bomb on the doorsteps of Fairmont Crest, as a blast from the past is speculated.Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, the Dupree Parents might be seen comforting their daughter. It could be either Nicole, who has left everyone shaken after her &quot;new move,&quot; or Dani, whose actions have led her into chaos.Friday: August 15, 2025A still from Beyond the Gates (Image via CBS Network)By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, The Articulettes might come back together, as they will get offers to perform together again. However, they will need to reconcile and work on their internal conflicts. Further, Venessa will be seen helping the Dupree sisters to encourage one another.Elsewhere, Andre and Ted will have a conversation about relationships and more. However, the cliffhanger moment that will leave fans wondering is the medical emergency that Ashley and Madison will be seen dealing with.Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+