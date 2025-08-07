Beyond The Gates recap (August 6, 2025): Hayley suffers a potential miscarriage, and Andre decides to call it quits with Dani

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 6, 2025, things took a dramatic turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Dani Dupree and Hayley Lawson Hamilton got into a serious verbal argument, and Dani fell for Hayley's trap.Meanwhile, Ashley Morgan changed her mind about making a difficult choice about her relationship, and Derek Baldwin had an encounter with Shanice, the nurse, and the two hit it off. In addition to these developments, Hayley potentially feigned a medical emergency, which could be a miscarriage scare as well.Everything that happened on the August 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the August 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Pamela Curtis, Dani Dupree's best friend, called Dani over at the Uptown bar and asked her to spend time with her over drinks because she had to vent. Dani opened up to Pamela about how she was worried about Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDani told Pamela that she needed Ashley to back off from Andre because she thought that Ashley would not be able to handle Andre's personality. She also said that Ashley was capable of destroying Andre's uncomplicated mind. She told Pamela on Beyond The Gates that while she did not have anything personal against Ashley, she needed her to stay away from Andre at all times.At Bill Hamilton's law firm, Hayley Lawson Hamilton made a mysterious call to an unknown person and urged that whatever she would share should remain a secret from everyone at Fairmont Crest Estates. Caroline walked in on Hayley's phone call, and she lied to her and said that it was regarding Bill's surprise birthday party.Meanwhile, Pamela and Dani spoke about Hayley as well over drinks, and Hayley ended up going over to their table and overhearing their conversation. Soon, that turned into a huge verbal fight between Dani and Hayley, and both of them made sure that they hurled negative insults at each other publicly.Vernon Dupree in Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/ Beyond The Gates)During their fight, Hayley clutched her stomach and announced that she was in pain, and after a while, she also started bleeding from the lower part of her body, and was going through an alleged miscarriage. Dani got tense and tried to offer her help to Hayley, but she refused.On Beyond The Gates, Ashley Morgan left a message for Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and asked her to meet her over dinner to discuss her dinner date with Andre Richardson. Meanwhile, Andre came over to Ashley's apartment and discussed with her how he was planning to break up with Dani and pursue a future with Ashley instead.Derek Baldwin ran into Shanice, the nurse from the hospital, at Orphey Gene's, and sparks flew between the two of them. However, Shanice made it clear that despite having a connection with him, she would not want to be involved since it would get extremely messy with Ashley involved in the equation.Dani Dupree on Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/ Beyond The Gates)Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne went over to meet her father, Bill Hamilton, and asked him whether he had recently orchestrated the murder of someone. Bill came clean to her about Kenneth and told her that he would do anything to protect his family.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.