7 dating shows to watch if you liked ‘Perfect Match’

The premise of Perfect Match is straightforward. For those who have been unsuccessful in finding lasting romance on other Netflix dating shows, this series offers an opportunity to begin anew. Contestants are familiar faces from the Netflix reality show universe, bringing drama, flair, and plenty of baggage from their past reality endeavors to give fans the perfect dose of entertainment.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the show is commercially successful for its ability to weave drama and humor into the dating world. With contestants coming from different reality dating shows like Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, fans have plenty to catch up on in the Netflix universe.

Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and other dating shows for Perfect Match fans

1) Love is Blind (2020-present)

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, host the show (Image via Netflix)

Hopeful men and women attempt to find a romantic connection that goes beyond physical appearance in this Netflix reality drama. Pods cocoon their intense, sometimes dramatic conversations, and they see each other for the first time after they get engaged, sight unseen. With the real world looming over them, will their love make it to the altar and beyond?

Perfect Match fans will get an in-depth look at the nitty-gritty of relationships and the single-to-soulmate pipeline in Love is Blind, with a rollercoaster of emotions thrown into the mix. There are shocking twists and unexpected breakups, and fans will wait with bated breath to see whether couples will say yes at the altar.

Perfect Match contestants like Izzy Zapata, Jessica Vestal, and Micah Lussier are originally from Love is Blind, so fans will get more insight into their favorite personalities. Season 3 also features Freddie and Ollie from the UK version, as well as AD from season 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Too Hot to Handle (2020-present)

The cast of Too Hot to Handle season 1 (Image via Netflix)

A group of eligible singles who can't sustain long-term relationships in real life are castaway on an island for a chance to meet, mingle, and win $100,000. The catch? They cannot get s*xually involved with each other. In the backdrop of the lush landscape of Turks and Caicos, matches are made, bridges are burned, and rules are broken.

Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle share similar premises, featuring challenges, elimination rounds, and plenty of drama. While the dating show format amps up the stakes, fans enjoy the social experimentation and how the contestants navigate the unique relationships that come out of it. Bonus: Lucy from season 6 of Too Hot to Handle appeares in Perfect Match season 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (2022)

The cast of season 3 (Image via Netflix)

One person in each couple places an ultimatum: Marry or move on. Over eight weeks, they temporarily separate and enter trial marriages with other participants on the show. At the end of it, they have another decision to make: Choose to marry their original partner, choose someone new, or leave the show single. Drama, chaos, and confusion ensue.

Perfect Match fans can see Nick Lachey back in the dating show host's seat. The show dives deep into the psyche of couples seeking long-term relationships, imploding under pressure. The drama hits extreme highs because of the proximity and tension. When they break up and mingle with the rest of the group, things get extremely dramatic. Season 3 features J.R. and Sandy from the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Temptation Island (2001-present)

A couple named Grant and Ashley enter the villa (Image via Netflix)

Four couples in two villas are just one choice away from ruining their relationships. That's the premise of Temptation Island, where contestants shack up with eligible singles called the "Tempters" while being in committed relationships. While Netflix took over the show in 2025, it has been around on and off since 2001, giving fans of Perfect Match a lot to binge. Which couple will pass the test?

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the dating show poses a simple question about whether external distractions can take away all the work couples put into their relationships. That means drama, jaw-dropping moments, and a glimpse at human relationships, making for entertaining TV.

Moreover, Cody, Alex, and Olivia from Netflix's season 1 feature in Perfect Match season 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Love Island USA (2019-present)

The cast of Love Island USA (Image via Peacock)

Contestants, AKA "Islanders," live together in a villa on a remote island, hoping to make meaningful connections and win the grand prize. The catch is that the public is super involved, eliminating couples they do not like, until the last couple left standing takes home both love and a cash prize. Challenges, dates, and dramatic "recouplings" raise the stakes even higher.

Perfect Match is similar to Love Island, but while the latter introduces new faces, the former is known for taking people who made a mark in other dating shows. So for fans who want fresh faces and even fresher storylines, all wrapped into daily riveting drama, this is the perfect show.

Ray from season 1, Justine and Carrington from season 2, and Scott from season 5 feature in Perfect Match season 3.

Where to watch: Peacock

6) Dated and Related (2022)

The 16 contestants who are siblings (Image via Netflix)

16 contestants head to the South of France to find romantic connections, but there's a twist. All 16 come as sibling pairs and have to go through the ups and downs of dating with their brother or sister watching it all unfold. The premise is messy, entertaining, and leaves space for plenty of drama, family, and otherwise, to unfold over 10 episodes.

Fans will enjoy the unique concept and all the curveballs that come with it. While the show has only one season so far, fans will be quick to notice Daniel from Dated and Related season 1 entering the villa in season 3, hoping to find a match. Daniel from Perfect Match season 3 features on the show.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Later Daters (2024-present)

The contestants are older in the show (Image via Netflix)

Six singles in their golden era reenter the world of dating to rediscover themselves and find a potential romantic partner. However, the rules of modern dating are complicated, and they must figure out how to navigate their complexities while they meet their dates halfway.

Perfect Match fans looking for a more wholesome, feel-good dating show must The Later Daters follows older men and women as they look for love again. Their stories are hopeful and a reminder that it’s never too late to turn a fresh chapter in life, with age posing no barrier.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch Perfect Match on Netflix.

